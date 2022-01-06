Rotherham United duo nominated as League One's best in December

Rotherham United are in the running to complete the double of League One manager and player of the month for December.

By Stuart Rayner
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 6:00 am
GOALS: Dan Barlaser scores a penalty against Gillingham In a productive December for the Rotherham United midfielder

The Millers are back at the top of the table having briefly lost top spot, along with a club record 21-match unbeaten sequence.

Rotherham United's no-excuses culture means more to Paul Warne than topping Leag...

The contribution of Dan Barlaser has not been overlooked with the deep-lying playmaker one of four nominees for the players' award, with his four goals in as many league games cited alongside his "quarter-back play".

Harrogate-born goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray, now at Charlton Athletic, is another contender along with Sunderland's former Huddersfield Town midfielder Alex Pritchard and Oxford United striker Matty Taylor.

Barlaser's manager Paul Warne is up against John Coleman, whose Accrington Stanley side became the first to beat his team since early September, Sunderland's Lee Johnson and Leam Richardson of Wigan Athletic.

The winners will be announced on Friday.

