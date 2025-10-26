Rotherham United end 56 years of Oakwell hurt and no-one leaves Barnsley early this time - final word

FOR once, Tony Stewart didn’t leave his seat in the directors’ box at Oakwell and head home early.

This was Rotherham United’s day in Barnsley - finally - and the Millers’ ebullient chairman lapped it up.

It will have felt a whole lot better than last autumn when he left the West Stand in disgust after Barnsley’s second goal on a dire derby day for the Millers and an oh-so-familiar loss and script.

Back in August 2016, a cacophony of boos reverberated around the away section at the end after Rotherham were routed 4-0 on another occasion when a similarly incensed Stewart made an early exit to beat the traffic.

Matt Hamshaw had his own galling Oakwell episode back in April 2021. Then part of the Millers’ coaching staff, he walked back to his house on the outskirts of Barnsley in a furious mood following a hugely controversial defeat.

Here, Hamshaw, Stewart and the Millers’ ecstatic 1,982 travelling contingent wanted to stick around for a good while longer at the final whistle and milk the moment. And who could blame them.

Hamshaw - who had banged on all week to his players about changing the Millers’ narrative at Barnsley - professed to feeling ‘emotional’ afterwards and it was easy to understand why.

Last November, damning chants of ‘You’re not fit to wear the shirt’ echoed around the North Stand at full time.

Rotherham United match-winner Kian Spence celebrates at the final whistle against Barnsley at Oakwell. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

This time, there was a love-in and the mood music was certainly far more harmonious as Rotherham made the short trip back across the Dearne Valley in receipt of their first league win in 15 attempts at Barnsley since March 1969 when a strike from Lee Brogden saw the visitors triumph 1-0.

The milestone goal this time around - in another single-goal success - came from Kian Spence; his maiden league strike for the club. Fittingly, it was a beauty; a half-volley right out of the sweet spot and showcasing wonderful technique.

Hamshaw said: "If you look at his 'best goal' compilation, it's not half bad. He scores crackers.

“When he hit it, it was never not going in. I was bang behind it."

Millers' goalscorer Spence pictured after his 64th-minute strike at Oakwell. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The match-winner himself added: "It was one of those where I knew it was in (straightaway) and it’s the best feeling in football. I've had some good ones, but that one is definitely up there.

"My mum and dad were here, but I couldn’t see them. I didn’t know where everyone was sat!"

Dominant in the first half, Barnsley ultimately let Rotherham off the hook in the final analysis.

Given how they got their act together in the second period in the previous weekend’s derby at Bradford City - after struggling in the second half of several games this season - this was an unwanted relapse from the Reds, whose last league victory arrived on September 13.

The intent was there, for sure. But on a day when they boasted 67.4 per cent possession and mustered 19 goal attempts, the one nugget of quality arrived from a visiting player.

The game had an element of rope-a-dope about it as Rotherham took their moment in deadly fashion after previously being passive, most definitely for a derby. Ultimately, it was they who boxed clever.

Barnsley tweaked their formation several times and were not short of attack-minded options on the pitch, certainly in the final quarter.

But the one player that they palpably missed was the injured Adam Phillips, someone who is sure-footed in front of goal and also has a liking for this fixture.

Before the break, Rotherham were very disappointing for a side seemingly in good order and brought next to nothing to the table.

Stewart’s exasperation at early events saw him bellow ‘Come on Rotherham, wakey, wakey’ at one point. Belatedly, they rose from their slumber and Spence was certainly in the wide awake club given his sublime strike.

Barnsley had chances and presentable situations, but the closest they came to a goal arrived early when David McGoldrick’s far-post header hit the post.

Reyes Cleary had his moments again, while Luca Connell’s well-struck free-kick tested Cameron Dawson. The Millers keeper’s work on the day was tidy, but he made saves that you would expect, in fairness.

Barnsley’s inability to make the breakthrough enthused Rotherham and the interval introduction of Sam Nombe, with a view to nicking a win, was timely.

In the event, it was Spence who won it on 64 minutes.

Given something to hang onto, the visitors did just that as they ended a run of seven successive defeats to Barnsley in all competitions.

On the weekend that the clocks went back, the Millers went back to 1969.

Barnsley: Cooper; De Gevigney (Watson 71), Roberts, Shepherd, Ogbeta; Connell, Bland (Vickers 70), Keillor-Dunn, P Kelly (Russell 79), Cleary, McGoldrick. Unused substitutes: Flavell, Rooney, Farrugia, Yoganathan.

Rotherham United: Dawson; Rafferty (Hall 53), Jules, Baptiste; McWilliams (Raggett 89), Spence, Gore, Powell; Benson (Nombe HT), Martha; Hugill (James 79). Unused substitutes: Cann, L Kelly, Yearwood.