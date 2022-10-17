The influential Millers forward and Republic of Ireland international missed the weekend win over Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town after picking up the problem on Thursday and a further update on his condition is likely later today.

Boss Matt Taylor, whose side visit Stoke City on Tuesday night, said: "The MRI scan was positive. He's going for an ultrasound on Monday in London.

"Realistically, if he's going for a scan on Monday, he'll do well to make Tuesday's game. It doesn't seem to be a tear. He's such a powerful, dynamic player. We have to assess him.

"We can't risk him - or anyone - at this stage of the season. But we need all bodies because we're a little bit short in terms of the squad and he's a player who can affect games. We'll see what the medical experts say and go from there."

Lee Peltier (hamstring) will be assessed as well, while Brook Norton-Cuffy, who missed out at the weekend, is also a doubt.

Taylor also revealed that Peter Kioso (ankle) had suffered a separate ankle problem after recovering from his groin issue, while Jamie Lindsay is still unavailable due to a nasty facial injury which has required stitches.

Rotherham United striker Chiedozie Ogbene. Picture: Getty Images

On Peltier and Norton-Cuffy, Taylor said: "We'll assess Pelts. He's experienced enough to know his body.

"Hopefully it was tightness and fatigue as opposed to a strain. We've got good options in that backline, whether it's a back three or a back four. Wes (Harding) can jump back in there.

"Jamie McCart's not featured yet but is an option. Haks (Hakeem Odoffin) has the physical profile we need - in terms of the middle of the pitch as well.

"It's a really strange one with Brooke. It was a case of damned if you do, damned if you don't in playing him at Blackburn. It was probably a mistake on our part, with us not quite knowing his body.

"He fatigued in that game and then he had two or three days' recovery. In training on Tuesday it almost spasmed; a bit of cramp. That showed there was still fatigue in his body. We don't think there is a strain or a tear but with this spasm there's been a bit of discomfort.

"I was pleased we didn't have to put him on the pitch (on Saturday). If we had done, it would have been a bit of a risk for a young player who's still finding his way. It will be great for him to get another couple of days under his belt going into Tuesday.