Rotherham United fans invited to join club legends to re-record classic anthem at Millmoor

Rotherham United supporters have been invited to roll back the years by getting back onto Millmoor's Tivoli End to record a charity single on Saturday.

Fans are being offered the chance to go to Rotherham's former home ground after this weekend's League One game against Bolton Wanderers to record a new version of club anthem Millermen alongside the majority of the 1980-81 Division Three promotion-winning squad and local musician LPMC.

The original was recorded in the 1980s with the then-squad singing along, and the family of Frank Hopkinson have given permission for a new version in aid of Rotherham Hospice after club legend John Breckin suggested the idea.

Hopkinson wrote and performed the original track, and members of his family will be singing on the 2025 version.

Anyone taking part will be asked to make a minimum £20 donation to the hospice. There will also be a raffle on the day, with prizes including shirts signed by the current and 1980-81 squads.

They will receive a limited edition 12-inch EP of the finished track, whose B side will feature Good Times Are Coming by LPMC and an acoustic version of Millermen.

The sleeve of the EP will be illustrated with images of the town by Steven White of It’ll Do Art.

Rotherham's game at the nearby New York Stadium kicks off at 12.30pm on Saturday, and anyone wishing to take part in the recording is asked to be there at 3pm. Breckin is set to speak to supporters at around 3.15pm, with the recording due to take place around half an hour later.