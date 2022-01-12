.

Previous front-runners Rotherham United now find themselves in third. Here’s the latest with the last six games incorporating all competitions. Have a scroll through and see if you agree with our latest standings.

1: Middlesbrough WDWWWW (+1) - Boro are running hot by virtue of six wins from their last seven unbeaten matches in all competitions, the latest of which arrived in the Cup at Mansfield where a Covid-depleted side edged past plucky hosts at the death with their reward being a juicy trip to Old Trafford.

For Chris Wilder, who has sampled defeat just once in his nine games in charge thus far, the bread and butter is league matters, with Boro hosting a confidence-hit Reading on Saturday.

NUMERO UNO: Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder Picture: Tony Johnson

The Teessiders are ranked second in the Championship’s six-match form guide.

2: Huddersfield Town DWWWDW (+2) - Unbeaten in seven matches in all competitions, the feel-good factor - and momentum - is evident at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Town secured their first FA Cup win since 2018 with an excellent comeback victory at Premier League side Burnley last weekend - to set up a Yorkshire derby with Barnsley in the next round.

The Terriers - ranked fourth in the Championship’s current six-match guide, welcome Swansea in the league on Saturday. A good time to be a Town fan at the minute.

MOVING ON UP: Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

3: Rotherham United WWLWWD (-2) Out of the FA Cup after a penalty shoot-out loss at QPR, but expect it to be a temporary hitch for the magnificent Millers, ranked third in League One’s latest six-match guide.

In the greater scheme of things, Paul Warne’s side are enjoying an outstanding campaign and their fans will head to Fleetwood in numbers this weekend. The smart money will probably also be on them returning to top spot in our latest rankings at some point in the not-too-distant future either given their remarkable consistency.

4: Sheffield United DWWWWL (-1) In their first competitive outing since December 20, United bowed out of the Cup to an in-form Wolves side who had too much on the day.

The league itinerary now sees Paul Heckingbottom’s side face four of their next five Championship games on the road. Given that their away record is the fifth best in the division, that might not necessarily be too bad a thing. The Blades are still ranked third in the Championship’s six-match form guide.

MOVING ON UP: Hull City boss Grant McCann

5: Leeds United DLLLWL (-1) Suffered their fourth successive third-round FA Cup defeat on the road, this time at West Ham. But let’s face it, this season is all about consolidation and staying away from the bottom three of the Premier League.

A point on their quick-fire return to the London Stadium this weekend would do nicely in that regard. Ranked 14th in the top-flight’s latest six-match guide.

6: Hull City WDDLLD (+1) No Cup progression maybe, but an uplifting performance against Everton - who were handed a genuine scare - represented a bit of a morale victory for City, on the cusp of completion of their long-awaited takeover. Opportunity knocks for the Tigers at league level, with four of their next five fixtures being in East Yorkshire.

7: Harrogate Town LLLWWL (=) The Sulphurites’ history-making run to the third round of the Cup is now over by virtue of a heavy defeat at Luton, which was a little bit flattering for the hosts.

Now, it’s back to League Two business, with Town playing catch-up. They are without a league victory since November 23, although postponements have not helped their cause in that regard.

Their weekend trip to Newport is their first match in the league since December 18.

8: Sheffield Wednesday DLDWLL (+1): The Owls - with plenty of work to do to get back into the League One promotion picture - entertain Plymouth in a home ‘six-pointer’ on Saturday, their first league game at Hillsborough since November 13. Darren Moore’s side have three of their next four league outings on home soil. A good opportunity to get some wind in their sails again.

9: Barnsley DDLDLW (+1) Secured a first win in seven matches in all competitions under Poya Asbaghi by virtue of a 5-4 victory in a simply astonishing home Cup tie with League Two side Barrow - with the Reds head coach probably wondering whether to laugh or cry at the final whistle.

With just two wins at league level this term, Championship points are a far more precious currency for Asbaghi if Barnsley are to eclipse their feats in the ‘Great Escape’ of 2019-20.

10: Bradford City DLDDWL (-1) Spurned the chance of a Cumbrian away double in insipid fashion by virtue of a poor 2-0 loss at Carlisle, which prompted stinging criticism from the 1,200 Bantams followers at Brunton Park.

It was a deflating afternoon for City, whose campaign has never truly got going yet. They have won just once in their last 12 matches in all competitions. Ranked 15th in League Two’s latest six-match guide. That simply has to improve if they are to propel themselves into the top seven.

11: Doncaster Rovers LLWLLLL (=) 2021 was an annus horribilis and 2022 has started out pretty painfully as well courtesy of bruising episodes against Fleetwood and Morecambe - for contrasting reasons.