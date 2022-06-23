The first big South Yorkshire derby with Sheffield United is set for Saturday September 10.

The Millers and the rest of the Championship don’t play for a month due to the World Cup in November and December.

Stoke City are the visitors to the New York Stadium on Boxing Day and Rotherham finish their season away at Wigan on Saturday May 6.

Rotherham United are loking forward to Championship football in 2022-23 Picture: Steven Paston/PA

July

Sat 30 Swansea City H

August

Sat 6 Coventry City A

Sat 13 Reading H

Tue 16 Preston North End A

Sat 20 Queens Park Rangers A

Sat 27 Birmingham City H

Wed 31 Sunderland A

September

Sat 3 Watford H

Sat 10 Sheffield United A

Wed 14 Blackpool H

Sat 17 Middlesbrough A

October

Sat 1 Wigan Athletic H

Wed 5 Millwall H

Sat 8 Blackburn Rovers A

Sat 15 Huddersfield Town H

Tue 18 Stoke City A

Sat 22 Hull City H

Sat 29 Cardiff City A

November

Wed 2 Burnley A

Sat 5 Norwich City H

Sat 12 Luton Town A

December

Sat 10 Bristol City H

Sat 17 West Bromwich Albion A

Mon 26 Stoke City H

Thu 29 Huddersfield Town A

January

Sun 1 Millwall A

Sat 14 Blackburn Rovers H

Sat 21 Watford A

Sat 28 Sunderland H

February

Sat 4 Sheffield United H

Sat 11 Blackpool A

Tue 14 Reading A

Sat 18 Coventry City H

Sat 25 Swansea City A

March

Sat 4 Queens Park Rangers H

Sat 11 Birmingham City A

Tue 14 Preston North End H

Sat 18 Cardiff City H

April

Sat 1 Hull City A

Fri 7 West Bromwich Albion H

Mon 10 Norwich City A

Sat 15 Luton Town H

Tue 18 Burnley H

Sat 22 Bristol City A

Sat 29 Middlesbrough H

May