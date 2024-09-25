Rotherham United goal-shy striker Sam Nombe on fronting up, taking responsibility and drawing inspiration from Jonson Clarke-Harris
But do not let it be said that the striker is shirking his responsibilities and not fronting up.
The former Exeter City player did not trouble the scorers once again in Saturday’s 2-0 home reverse to high-flying Birmingham City.
If effort, attitude and character mean anything, then his first league goal since the final day of last term will not be long in coming.
His hard running, selflessness and team ethic was one of the few redeeming features in last weekend’s game when the Millers were comprehensively second best to an excellent Blues side who have started the season like a train.
Commendably, Nombe also assumed responsibility afterwards in speaking to the media - when he didn’t have to and many in his shoes would have shunned that particular task.
In the process, it shed a bit of light into his admirable mindset amid trying circumstances.
The 25-year-old, who has netted just four times in all competitions since joining the Millers in the 2023 summer window, said: “I will be the first one to hold myself to high standards.
"I know in recent games, I definitely should have scored, so I will always take on responsibility for that. That's my role as a striker, I have to score goals, that's my job.
"So by not helping the team out in that aspect right now, it's definitely something I am pushing towards.
"But I know I don't need to concentrate and dwell on it too much and must keep believing that chances will come for me and fall and once I get that first one, then the confidence will start to flow.
"You see it from Jonno (Jonson Clarke-Harris), he got one the week before and then got another in another home goal. It starts to come, once you get that first one over the line."
After just seven games in, the business end of the League One table includes all of the sides who were widely expected to be among the promotion contenders before a ball was kicked - baring one notable exception.
That team, of course, are the Millers, who currently reside at the bottom end, although a tough opening to the campaign in terms of opponents faced is another factor in that.
On whether he and his team-mates are paying much attention to the table, Nombe continued: "I don't think, right now, it's about that, but about ourselves and performances and how we can impact our games. It's just one of the responsibilities we take as a team.
"First and foremost, it's about caring and believing. We are definitely a good side.
"We haven't shown our full capability yet that the manager believes in us.
"But we just have to carry on binding to what we can do and pushing ourselves each day in training and challenging ourselves and making sure we are all at it and getting the best out of each other so it can impact the next games we have.”