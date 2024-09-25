SAM NOMBE is the first to admit that he has had a tough run in the scoring stakes since joining Rotherham United for a pretty sizeable fee by the Millers’ standards.

But do not let it be said that the striker is shirking his responsibilities and not fronting up.

The former Exeter City player did not trouble the scorers once again in Saturday’s 2-0 home reverse to high-flying Birmingham City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If effort, attitude and character mean anything, then his first league goal since the final day of last term will not be long in coming.

Rotherham United forward Sam Nombe (centre) tussles with Birmingham City duo Emil Hansson and Taylor Gardner-Hickman in last Saturday's League One game. Picture: Tony Johnson.

His hard running, selflessness and team ethic was one of the few redeeming features in last weekend’s game when the Millers were comprehensively second best to an excellent Blues side who have started the season like a train.

Commendably, Nombe also assumed responsibility afterwards in speaking to the media - when he didn’t have to and many in his shoes would have shunned that particular task.

In the process, it shed a bit of light into his admirable mindset amid trying circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 25-year-old, who has netted just four times in all competitions since joining the Millers in the 2023 summer window, said: “I will be the first one to hold myself to high standards.

"I know in recent games, I definitely should have scored, so I will always take on responsibility for that. That's my role as a striker, I have to score goals, that's my job.

"So by not helping the team out in that aspect right now, it's definitely something I am pushing towards.

"But I know I don't need to concentrate and dwell on it too much and must keep believing that chances will come for me and fall and once I get that first one, then the confidence will start to flow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You see it from Jonno (Jonson Clarke-Harris), he got one the week before and then got another in another home goal. It starts to come, once you get that first one over the line."

After just seven games in, the business end of the League One table includes all of the sides who were widely expected to be among the promotion contenders before a ball was kicked - baring one notable exception.

That team, of course, are the Millers, who currently reside at the bottom end, although a tough opening to the campaign in terms of opponents faced is another factor in that.

On whether he and his team-mates are paying much attention to the table, Nombe continued: "I don't think, right now, it's about that, but about ourselves and performances and how we can impact our games. It's just one of the responsibilities we take as a team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"First and foremost, it's about caring and believing. We are definitely a good side.

"We haven't shown our full capability yet that the manager believes in us.