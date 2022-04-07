Vickers established himself as first-choice goalkeeper in January, and since then has only missed games in the Football League Trophy. He might have played in the final, but a broken hand saving a shot in training spared Warne a difficult decision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has always maintained there is little to choose between Vickers and Johansson, who put in some excellent performances during last season's Championship relegation run-in, and he is not changing his tune now but he did acknowledge it makes his life more difficult.

BROKEN HAND: Goalkeeper Josh Vickers will not play again this season for Rotherham United

"I can flip a coin on both of them, it doesn't bother me which one plays, it's just the fact it's more stressful if something happens to Vik," he commented.

"We have emergency loans in place - well, I say in place, names, but they change on a weekly basis anyway because they might get taken by someone else.

"It adds a bit more sugar to the spice."

Rotherham's third-choice goalkeeper is Josh Chapman, signed from Sheffield United in the summer but yet to make a senior appearance.

April's games are hugely important for the Millers, who have dropped from first to third in League One this week as Wigan Athletic and Milton Keynes Dons played and they did not.

They are only two points behind the Dons with two games in hand, three behind Wigan on the same games played. Rotherham host Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

On Vickers' injury, Warne said: "He's out for the season. His hand's in plaster, he broke a bone making a save in training.

"We weren't sure if there was any miraculous thing they could do but even if an outfield player breaks his hand it's a problem so for a goalkeeper, that's significant.