Rotherham United handed new Cardiff City date after ruling is made on abandoned game

The sides met at New York Stadium on March 18 but the game was hit by a brief but heavy downpour at the end of half-time which continued into the second half.
The pitch was deemed unplayable after two inspections by referee Oliver Langford.
Cardiff, who were leading 1-0, felt not enough effort was made to get the game back on.
In response, Matt Taylor pointed out Rotherham did not have the same resources in terms of groundstaff and equipment as many second-tier clubs.
After a Football League investigation it has been decided the game should be replayed on Tuesday, April 25 at 7.45pm.
Cardiff and Rotherham are directly above the Championship relegation zone, with the Millers a point ahead. Both have a game in hand on the bottom three.
Rotherham are four points above Huddersfield Town, who are 22nd, although there are reports Reading could this week receive a six-point deduction for financial fair play breaches which would put them level with Cardiff.
Meanwhile, the Millers hope to find out on Friday if midfielder Ollie Rathbone will be fit to face Hull City after a groin injury.
"He's done a little bit of work this week," said manager Matt Taylor. "Where that's put him remains to be seen.
"He'll be in with the physios first thing to see if he'll train (on Friday) and if he does, what that does for his availability at the weekend.
"(The overall injury situation) is almost changing on a daily basis."
Former Barnsley forward Domingos Quina is in line to play in East Yorkshire after training all week without ill effects.
January signing Quina, loaned from Watford, has not played since making his Millers debut as a substitute at Blackpool in February because of a knee problem.