Rotherham United handed new Cardiff City date after ruling is made on abandoned game

Rotherham United's abandoned match against Cardiff City will be replayed in full during the penultimate week of the Championship season, setting up a potentially crucial game between relegation rivals.

The sides met at New York Stadium on March 18 but the game was hit by a brief but heavy downpour at the end of half-time which continued into the second half.

The pitch was deemed unplayable after two inspections by referee Oliver Langford.

Cardiff, who were leading 1-0, felt not enough effort was made to get the game back on.

DELUGE: A downpour caused Rotherham United's game against Cardiff City to be abandoned

After a Football League investigation it has been decided the game should be replayed on Tuesday, April 25 at 7.45pm.

Cardiff and Rotherham are directly above the Championship relegation zone, with the Millers a point ahead. Both have a game in hand on the bottom three.

Rotherham are four points above Huddersfield Town, who are 22nd, although there are reports Reading could this week receive a six-point deduction for financial fair play breaches which would put them level with Cardiff.

Meanwhile, the Millers hope to find out on Friday if midfielder Ollie Rathbone will be fit to face Hull City after a groin injury.

"He's done a little bit of work this week," said manager Matt Taylor. "Where that's put him remains to be seen.

"He'll be in with the physios first thing to see if he'll train (on Friday) and if he does, what that does for his availability at the weekend.

"(The overall injury situation) is almost changing on a daily basis."

Former Barnsley forward Domingos Quina is in line to play in East Yorkshire after training all week without ill effects.