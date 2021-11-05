Rotherham United hit with just one fresh injury concern ahead of FA Cup tie against Bromley

The Millers face non-league Bromley for the first time in their history as they look to progress to the second round of the competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United have reached the third round in the last three seasons and are one of the form sides in English football.

DOUBTFUL: Mickel Miller. Picture: Getty Images.

They will be without Miller due to a minor foot injury but Warne has reported no other injury problems that will affect his selection.

“I don’t think Mickel Miller is available, we’re going to shut him down for a few days to give his foot injury time to heal. Ben Wiles’ foot is still sore, but he should be okay," said Warne.

“Apart from that, we have a bit of fatigue, but nothing that should effect our team selection.”

Warne admits it is difficult to leave players out who might warrant a place but for the form of others.

MANAGER: Paul Warne. Picture: Getty Images.

“It is tricky and I think all managers find it that way. I loved the nine substitutions rule from last season where five could come on, it kept the camp really tight and happy," he added.

“At the moment, I have 19 fit pros. I had a chat with Tolaji Bola last week and just told him to keep doing what he’s doing and working hard.

“He has trained really well and we then take all 19 down to Charlton and I have to tell him he’s not in the squad, which is hard because he hasn’t done anything wrong.

“The balance of the team is quite good, the subs are all ready to play, as is he.

“It isn’t an easy thing, you’ve just got to treat all the lads the same, which I think we’re really good at here.