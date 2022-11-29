Rotherham United insist Premier League clubs have nothing to fear from Tracey Crouch reforms

Premier League clubs can carry out the financial reforms on hold for over a year without harming themselves, insists Rotherham United's chief operating officer Paul Douglas.

Last week saw the anniversary of MP Tracey Crouch's fan-led review of football proposing reforms to how the English game is regulated, how its money is distributed and greater involvement for supporters in the running of clubs.

Not helped by three prime ministers plus economic and energy crises, the recommendations are still to be enacted, despite the Government committing to a independent regulator in May's Queen's Speech.

Crouch suggested the Premier League and Football League (EFL) seek a new financial agreement, with the Government – via a regulator – stepping in as a last resort.

Unsurprisingly there has been no consensus, with the EFL wanting their share of Premier League money to increase from 16 to 25 per cent and removal of the competition-distorting but arguably necessary at present parachute payments.

The top division has been reluctant to give up revenue, especially when many Championship clubs are so badly run financially. In 2020-21, Rotherham were one of only five clubs not to report a loss.

Douglas thinks it would be in the Premier League’s interests to keep the world's most popular domestic league competitive and attractive.

"We don't believe this change will fundamentally affect the Premier League's ability to continue to be the strongest division in Europe," said Douglas. "The numbers are staggering in terms of how much more money the Premier League is paying (compared to other top European leagues) in terms of wages.

PROPOSALS: Former sports Minister Tracey Crouch headed up a fan-led review into English football

"What we're approaching if we're not careful is a situation where the same clubs come up and down from the Premier League. That won't be good for the Premier League.

"It's in the best interests of the game to se the pyramid structure strengthened and made more sustainable and make the transition between the Championship and Premier League more realistic."