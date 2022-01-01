Rotherham United intent on selling the dream rather than players

Rotherham United’s outstanding league position means that Tony Stewart and Paul Warne most definitely are.

The Millers may have been knocked off top spot in League One following Sunderland’s five-goal demolition of Sheffield Wednesday a couple of days ago, but you sense that, squad-wise at least, they would not swap places with anyone.

Bases are covered and if January passes quietly without any activity, then there will be a sense of contentment in the corridors of power at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Attracting attention: Rotherham United striker Michael Smith, left.

There is no ‘fear’ going into this month, as Warne recently put it.

Sometimes, less is more in a window where the teams who strive for most business are often the ones who have got it wrong in the first half of a season. Panic is invariably their preserve.

In an ideal world, Warne would like to bring in one player in an unnamed position to add to what he has. It is something he would like, yet is not desperate for.

He will not lose any sleep if it does not happen and can afford to take his time and be choosy.

On the outgoing front, a host of Millers players are out of contract in the summer including Michael Smith, Freddie Ladapo, Chiedozie Ogbene, Jamie Lindsay, Michael Ihiekwe and Viktor Johansson.

They have all played their part in the Millers’ impressive story in 2021-22 and even with the clock ticking regarding their futures, the club are under no pressure to sell.

What they can ‘sell’ to those players whom they are in discussions with regarding new contracts is a potential return to the Championship for a side who should be well equipped to cope with any second-tier return.

In most people’s eyes, it was only a crippling schedule at the end of last season that resulted in the Millers’ relegation and nothing to do with their aptitude on the pitch over nine months.

The future of Smith, arguably the best forward in League One – and certainly the best of his type – has attracted the most conjecture. The unassuming Geordie has his admirers, but has made Rotherham his home.

As far as Warne is concerned, only ‘lunacy money’ would tempt the Millers to cash in. If they did, who would they replace him with?

Crucially, his chairman concurs.

On the subject of transfer activity this month and the potential for outgoings, Stewart told The Yorkshire Post: “Speaking to Paul about January, he reckons he’s all right.

“But you never know. I am not a selling person, but if someone came with the right money for anybody, my policy has always been to turn to the manager and say: ‘Look, I have been offered this, can you get someone as good as him or better for that money?’

“If the answer is yes, then it is a deal.

“But there’s about six million plus difference (between the Championship and League One). Even if you get three million pounds for a player, if losing that player could mean you are not going to get promotion or losing the chance of promotion, you have to weigh that up as well.

“His problem is trying to keep the guys who aren’t playing regular games content. We got [Tolaji] Bola from Arsenal and he’s struggling to get a game and he’s a good player.”

Rotherham’s defeat at Accrington on Boxing Day ended a club record run of 21 unbeaten games in all competitions.

There was disappointment, yet also a huge amount of perspective.

The first half of the season has seen the Millers not just prove to be wonderfully consistent, in both a defensive and attacking sense, but also entertaining from a group of players whom Stewart considers to be the best in his eventful time in charge.

“We have brought in some players who have added to the squad and are in a nice place at the moment and playing good football. It is certainly the best squad in my 14 years here – by far.”

He continued: “It is good to know that the manager can bring on three or four substitutes and you cannot tell the difference really. It is looking good and we just want to keep it going and don’t want any upset with Covid as that is the problem we have before.