A dramatic end to the game saw Harry Pell's 89th-minute penalty saved by Millers keeper Josh Vickers following a delay after two Rotherham fans had run onto the pitch, with one jumping into the Accrington player.

Furious Accrington manager John Coleman claimed afterwards that the match should have been abandoned.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Millers statement said: "Rotherham United can confirm that with the help of South Yorkshire Police, the club has successfully identified and sanctioned the two individuals who invaded the pitch during last season’s Sky Bet League One fixture with Accrington Stanley.

AESSEAL New York Stadium, home of Rotherham United FC. Picture: PA

"The match – which took place on Saturday 5th February 2022 – saw two individuals invade the playing surface at AESSEAL New York Stadium, causing a delay to the game and requiring the involvement of matchday security staff to remove said individuals from the pitch.

"The club operates a ZERO tolerance policy when it comes to anti-social behaviour of any kind and entering the field of play is a criminal offence.

"We were incredibly disappointed with the behaviour of the aforementioned individuals, who we absolutely believe do not represent the majority of our fan base.

"With this in mind, both have been handed three-year football banning orders and have also paid fines and a victim surcharge, as well as covering the costs associated with the legal proceedings.

"The club are disappointed to be having to issue a statement of this nature, but at the same time, want to make it explicitly clear that anti-social behaviour of any kind is not welcome at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

"Furthermore, we would like to reiterate that any individuals apprehended for involvement in anti-social behaviour will be punished accordingly.