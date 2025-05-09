Rotherham United kick-start League One summer overhaul by releasing senior trio and remain in discussions with key duo
The trio will all depart the club when their deals expire next month.
Goalkeeper Phillips, 29, leaves after two seasons at the club. He made 35 appearances last term.
MacDonald, 35, only joined the Millers last summer, having previously worked with former boss Steve Evans at Stevenage. He made 19 appearances in 24-25, in a season curtailed by injury.
Green, 26, who joined in August 2023, saw his time at the club badly affected by a serious Achilles injury sustained that autumn.
Meanwhile, young defender Jake Hull will also move on, while discussions remain ongoing with key duo Hakeem Odoffin and Cameron Humphreys, who have been tabled wih fresh terms.
Others to be offered new deals to remain at the club on renewed terms are youngsters Hamish Douglas and Ciaran McGuckin and striker Josh Kayode.
Options to extend the deals of three players in Jack Holmes, Ben Hatton and Josh Ayres - who had previously been set to see their contracts reach a conclusion in June – have been triggered by the club to automatically extend them by a further 12 months.
Academy players Kane Richardson, James Clarke and Reece Wilson have been handed professional deals.