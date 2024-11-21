A high-profile exit at Doncaster Rovers and a statement Rotherham United signing have been forecasted for the January transfer window by AI.

With November approaching its end, the January window will already be on the minds of many fans.

The winter window provides clubs with a crucial opportunity for clubs to address problems. In fact, business conducted throughout the month can make or break a season.

With fans already dreaming of shrewd signings, Sportscasting have combed the likes of ChatGPT, Bing AI and Gemini to predict some of the moves that could materialise.

Jordan Hugill - Rotherham United to Port Vale, undisclosed

West Ham United once forked out a reported £10m to sign Hugill, a figure that has been used a stick to beat him with when his form has dipped.

It has not quite worked out the 32-year-old at the New York Stadium and he has drawn ire from supporters at times. Port Vale are ambitious and eyeing a return to League One, therefore a high-profile swoop for Hugill does not seem completely unlikely.

Coincidentally, Port Vale were the club to give Hugill his break in the EFL as a reward for his non-league exploits.

Steven Fletcher - Wrexham to Chesterfield, loan

The 37-year-old has not found the net in League One since the opening day of the season and has recently been struck by injury.

Chesterfield are among the League Two outfits targeting promotion and Fletcher’s wealth of experience could prove invaluable.

Joel Cooper - Linfield to Doncaster Rovers, £50,000

As a proud Northern Irishman, Doncaster boss Grant McCann keeps an eye on the talent in his home country. Cooper is among the most gifted players in the NIFL Premiership and is currently on the books of Linfield.

James Berry - Chesterfield to Rotherham United, undisclosed

After shining in the National League, Berry has made a relatively seamless transition to life in League Two. The former Hull City winger has scored seven goals in 15 league outings for Chesterfield and interest from higher up the pyramid would not come as a surprise.

Chesterfield's James Berry has been tipped for a move to Rotherham United by AI. | Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Gareth McCleary - Wycombe Wanderers to Crewe Alexandra, loan

The veteran winger has been a key figure for the Chairboys across his four years with the club but AI has tipped him to make a loan switch in January.

Liam Grimshaw - Unattached to Salford City, free transfer

A versatile figure, Grimshaw can operate at right-back or in midfield. He has been on the free agent market since leaving Dundee United in the summer and arguably has a lot more to offer at just 29.

He is also a product of Manchester United’s academy, which may attract the interest of Salford’s hierarchy.

Luke Molyneux - Doncaster Rovers to Peterborough United, £220,000

A prediction Doncaster fans will desperately hope is proven incorrect. Molyneux is a slick operator at League Two level and AI believes he will make the step up to League One with Posh.

Matthew Stevens - AFC Wimbledon to Queens Park Rangers, £140,000

Another League Two player tipped for a step up, Stevens is a talented forward who has caught the eye with his exploits at AFC Wimbledon.

Sam Folarin - Harrogate Town to Fleetwood Town, £125,000

Doncaster are not the only Yorkshire club being tipped to lose a key player. Folarin, who Harrogate signed from Middlesbrough in 2022, has been backed to make a move to Fleetwood.

Samson Tovide - Colchester United to Exeter City, undisclosed