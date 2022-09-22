Rotherham United legend and Grimsby Town boss Paul Hurst addresses links to the Millers job

Hurst's former Millers team-mate and good friend Paul Warne has left the club to join Derby County and the Mariners chief has been touted as one of the potential contenders to take over.

Hurst, Rotherham's record-appearance holder in his long association with the club, accepts that the speculation is 'an easy link' to make, but he insists he is happy and focused on matters at Grimsby and preparing for Saturday's League Two game against Swindon Town.

Hurst said: "Paul has done a fantastic job over there. I think he could probably have gone a move sooner, in some regards.

"He has done a fantastic job. I know he would not have taken that decision easily and I guess (for) myself, it's an easy link.

"That's all I can say. I cannot stop any rumours or anything like that. Thankfully, I am not on social media.

"I have had quite a few messages from friends and people in football, but that's all it is. I am very focused on Swindon, I think it is going to be our toughest test of the season to date.

"I am here and happy (at Grimsby) and that's important to me. My focus is there and it is very hypothetical and there's certainly no contact that he been made. So people can just relax."