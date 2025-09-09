LUCKLESS Rotherham United have suffered another injury blow after the League One club confirmed that loanee Thomas Holmes suffered a knee injury on his outstanding debut at the weekend.

Brought on a season-long loan from Luton Town on deadline day, the former Reading centre-half was excellent on his bow with his defensive skills and organisational abilities coming to the fore in a man-of-the-match showing against Exeter City at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Holmes helped the Millers record a much-needed first league win since the opening day of the season as Matt Hamshaw’s side triumphed 1-0 and was afforded plenty of praise afterwards.

Speaking after the game, Millers chief Matt Hamshaw said: "I said in the week that Thomas Holmes is a Championship-quality player and took a bit of stick for it.

Rotherham United loan centre-back Thomas Holmes. (Image: JOHN THYS/Belga/AFP via Getty Images)

"I think you could see today that he is."

Unfortunately, following the game, social media speculation was awash with suggestions that the centre-half had picked up a concerning knee issue.

Scans following a visit to a specialist have confirmed that he has suffered a Grade 2 LCL tear – Lateral Collateral Ligament - which will leave him sidelined for a number of weeks.

Hamshaw confirmed: “It's the outside of his knee. He's done his LCL.

Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

"It's not a common injury at all. I spoke to him after the game on Saturday and he was absolutely fine.

"He said he'd just got a bit of a knock on his left knee but everything was okay. He walked up the stairs to get his Man-of-the-Match award. I spoke to him just before he left. He said how much he was enjoying it here, how pleased he was to be playing again and that he was loving the environment.

"He woke up on Sunday morning and reported that he was struggling to walk on it. We got him in for a scan and then got the news that he's partially torn his LCL.

"It's typical of the luck we're having with injuries at the minute.

"I spoke to the lad this morning and he's devastated. He feels like he's let everyone down, which he absolutely hasn't. It's horrific for him. He'd just got back to playing. You saw in his first game the reasons why we brought him in.