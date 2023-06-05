ROTHERHAM UNITED will look to build a more robust and settled back four around Cameron Humphreys next season.

This summer is Matt Taylor's first as manager and whilst he is not looking to radically change his squad, there are elements he must improve with the Championship looking even stronger next season.

Last season only three Millers defenders made more than 30 Championship appearances. Wes Harding has been released, and Lee Peltier is discussing a new contract, so only Humphreys is inked in for next season. Taylor told the New York Talk podcast he wants to surround the centre-back with players whose fitness is more dependable.

"Not only injuries, we had players who struggled to play three games a week," explained Taylor, who took over in October.

"You want a settled back line. I was a centre-half by trade and you want to understand those partnerships. Our one constant was Viktor (Johansson) and as the season went on Cam Humphreys became a constant. In terms of biggest contributors, you don't look far past them.

"We've certainly got to attract players who can play more games."

The season just gone was Humphreys' first in senior English football after joining Zulte Waregem from Manchester City's academy.

"He's more of a trusted player – I trust his body, I trust his game," said Taylor. "He's someone we want to build a team around.

RELIABLE: Rotherham United centre-back Cameron Humphreys

"I'm Cam's biggest fan but he's one I want to shake because I think there's more. I want to hug him while I'm shaking him.

“He's got to score from set pieces. He's got great legs and he can handle the ball. He's got to add the personality on top of that so he becomes the organiser and orchestrator at the back."

Club legend Richard Wood struggled with three games a week and was released ahead of his testimonial season to join Doncaster Rovers.

"If he'd been retiring I'm sure the club could have come to some sort of arrangement in terms of a position with the club," said Tayor.

KEY INGREDIENT: Cameron Humphreys is regarded as a vital part of Rotherham United's plans for next season, says boss Matt Taylor. Picture: Simon Marper/PA

"He's still got something to give the game in a playing capacity.