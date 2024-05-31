Rotherham United make Championship captain their seventh signing of summer transfer window

Rotherham United have made Liam Kelly their seventh signing of the summer.

The 34-year-old Coventry City captain will sign a two-year contract at the New York Stadium when his present deal expires at the end of June.

Kelly's 19 appearances for the Sky Blues last season included 11 Championship starts. The midfielder played the whole of the 5-0 win over Rotherham in March.

He had been Coventry’s club captain since January 2019.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...