Rotherham United make Championship captain their seventh signing of summer transfer window
Rotherham United have made Liam Kelly their seventh signing of the summer.
The 34-year-old Coventry City captain will sign a two-year contract at the New York Stadium when his present deal expires at the end of June.
Kelly's 19 appearances for the Sky Blues last season included 11 Championship starts. The midfielder played the whole of the 5-0 win over Rotherham in March.
He had been Coventry’s club captain since January 2019.
He joins Joe Powell, Josh Rafferty, Sean Raggett, Jonson Clarke-Harris, Reece James and Shaun McWilliams, who have all signed up since the Millers were relegated to League One last season.
