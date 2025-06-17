Rotherham United make much-needed transfer breakthrough after signing midfielder

ROTHERHAM United have completed their first piece of incoming transfer business of the summer after signing former FC Halifax Town midfielder Kian Spence.

The Harrogate-born player, who was on the books of Middlesbrough as a youngster and made his name in the National League at Halifax, will officially become a Miller on July 1, when his deal at League Two outfit Barrow ends.

Spence, 24, has penned a two year deal after rejecting fresh terms with the Bluebirds, for whom he scored on 14 occasions in two seasons at Holker Street and is described as a box-to-box player.

He becomes the first signing of the Matt Hamshaw era.

Kian Spence. Picture courtesy of Rotherham United FC.

Spence said: "I can't wait to get going and test myself in this division and to show everyone what I can do.

"I want to get goals, create chances and work hard for the team."

Boss Hamshaw added: "We have been tracking Kian over the last few years and are really excited by him. He covers a lot of ground and I'm really glad that we have been able to get it over the line.

"From day one when I met Kian I felt that he really wanted to be here and that really impressed me. He is a versatile midfielder and has a great strike from distance.