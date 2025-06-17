Rotherham United make much-needed transfer breakthrough after signing midfielder
The Harrogate-born player, who was on the books of Middlesbrough as a youngster and made his name in the National League at Halifax, will officially become a Miller on July 1, when his deal at League Two outfit Barrow ends.
Spence, 24, has penned a two year deal after rejecting fresh terms with the Bluebirds, for whom he scored on 14 occasions in two seasons at Holker Street and is described as a box-to-box player.
He becomes the first signing of the Matt Hamshaw era.
Spence said: "I can't wait to get going and test myself in this division and to show everyone what I can do.
"I want to get goals, create chances and work hard for the team."
Boss Hamshaw added: "We have been tracking Kian over the last few years and are really excited by him. He covers a lot of ground and I'm really glad that we have been able to get it over the line.
"From day one when I met Kian I felt that he really wanted to be here and that really impressed me. He is a versatile midfielder and has a great strike from distance.
"He wears his heart on his sleeve, gives everything that he has got, but also has that touch of quality which is what impresses me."