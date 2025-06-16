Rotherham United man joins Hull City - who move swiftly for back-up after keeper joins Doncaster Rovers

RELEASED Rotherham United goalkeeper Dillon Phillips has completed a move to Yorkshire counterparts Hull City – swapping League One for the Championship in the process.

The former Charlton Athletic custodian, 30, has signed a two-year deal with the Tigers, with an option of a further year in the club’s favour. He will officially join on July 1.

The move comes after Hull sanctioned back-up keeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala’s loan move to League One outfit Doncaster Rovers for the 2025-26 campaign.

Hornchurch-born Phillips, who counts Charlton and Cardiff City among his former clubs, recently left the Millers after two seasons at the club.

At the end of last season, Rotherham elected not to offer the 30-year-old a new deal at the end of his current contract which expires at the end of June.

Phillips initially came to South Yorkshire in the summer of 2023 as understudy to Viktor Johansson in the Championship, but established himself as first-choice for much of last season following the Swede's sale to Stoke City.

Phillips was a first-choice selection for much of the 2024-25 campaign, making 35 league appearances.

He made just four appearances in his first campaign at the club in 2023-24.

On the decisions to let Phillips go this summer, Millers boss Matt Hamshaw said: "People have their opinions of him. He's been really good since I've been at the club.

"I just feel like for both parties it hasn't worked. Dillon might say exactly the same as me on that.”