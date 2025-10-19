ROTHERHAM UNITED boss Matt Hamshaw hailed a “massive win” over Leyton Orient – especially after illness had ravaged his squad before kick-off at the New York Stadium.

Sam Nombe tapped home the winner in the second half before the Millers fended off a late onslaught of corners to keep hold of three points.

Hamshaw admitted the three points were a very welcome boost, particularly after Denzel Hall pulled out of the squad in the warm-up and loanee frontman Martin Sherif was another absentee.

“It’s a massive win,” said Hamshaw. “We have had illness in the camp and we’ve been decimated. Some lads have played through it but for some it was too much.

“I expected a bit of a flat performance but coming together in a tough period is what this club is all about. To put bodies on the line like we did. It was unbelievable character.

“They are throwing everything at us at the end. I am beyond happy to get those three points.

“The main thing is the character has pulled through. They are a good team with good players and I thought we quelled a lot of their threats. Huge credit has got to go to the players.”

The first half saw very little in the way of goalmouth action and it was the Millers who responded better after the break.

GOOD TO BE BACK: Rotherham United's Sam Nombe struck the winning goal against Leyton Orient. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Second-half introduction Nombe struck them ahead after Joe Rafferty’s clever clipped ball was headed into the danger zone by Jamal Baptiste.

Shaun McWilliams threatened to double the lead with a drilled shot.

Orient then piled on the pressure with a host of corners.

The best chances fell in quick succession as Omar Beckles’s powerful header was palmed out by Cameron Dawson and then Sonny Perkins’s effort was blocked.

Perkins also came close when Dawson spilled a cross but he hacked just wide and Rotherham clung on.

Rotherham United: Dawson, Rafferty, Jules, Baptiste, Martha (Yearwood 90), McWilliams (Raggett 82), Spence, Gore, Powell, Benson (Nombe 46), Hugill (Kelly 81). Unused substitutes: Cann, Hall.

Leyton Orient: Cahill, Beckles, Happe, Simpson (Perkins 77), Clare (Abdulai 89), Bakinson (Koroma 77), El Mizouni, Adaramola (Moorhouse 77), C Wellens, Ballard, Connolly (James 77). Unused substitutes: Simkin, Mitchell.