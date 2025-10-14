TO say that Jordan Hugill splits opinion among Rotherham United supporters is putting it mildly.

The striker has had a testing time of it in South Yorkshire since arriving in the winter window of 2023 from Norwich City on a three-and-a-half year deal - on significant wages.

He has copped a fair bit of stick along the way from sections of Millers followers, but he can rest assured that he can still count on Matt Hamshaw as one of his most stalwart backers.

Saturday's events at Northampton Town certainly provided evidence that if the target man is employed strategically, then he can offer something to Rotherham in the weeks and months ahead.

The days of Hugill, 33, starting every game look to be over. From the bench, the Teessider, whose deal next summer, looks to have a real part to play with his weekend contribution at Sixfields being a case in point.

Hugill's interval introduction helped change the course of the game, with the Millers trailing 1-0 and he set up Joe Rafferty's 71st-minute leveller with a superb knockdown header.

Hamshaw said: "I've said all along, Jordan Hugill's been fantastic and people - whoever it is - who criticise him, sometimes I don't get it.

"He's not an off-the-shoulder striker, he's a target man striker who needs a bit of support with him and I've said that all along, the work he's done for the club and the team, and me personally has been outstanding.

"I think you saw once you get a (Sam) Nombe or a (Martin) Sherif with him, we just look a different threat."

While Hugill's input was important, star billing went to midfielder Josh Benson following his sumptuous late free-kick which secured three precious points on the road for the Millers for the first time since April 8 and eased the pressure on Hamshaw's shoulders.

Given some luckless injury misfortune in the final two seasons of his time across the Dearne Valley at Barnsley, few could begrudge Benson’s moment after a pretty fraught period in his career.

Millers chief Hamshaw continued: "He's a top lad, a top character; a great character and the lads love him to bits.

"He's got quality and he's capable of doing that and that's why we signed him.

"People probably looked and said: 'oh, it's a risk, he's been injured', but I believe in him.

"I see him, he wants the ball every day in training. He'll take it in tight areas; sometimes he takes it in wrong areas, naively.

"However, I'd rather have that than somebody who doesn't really want to get on there.

"I thought him, Kian (Spence) and Gorey (Dan Gore) were great. And Powelly (Joe Powell) went out to left wing-back and did a great job out there because Jamo (Reece James) came off with a bit of a tight hamstring.

"So I just thought for the group - I think for the players more than us really, results always bring confidence - so that's a big thing.