The Millers won away for the first time this season and recorded back-to-back league victories for the first time since February.

Taylor says it has done wonders for them.

"It was important for the points return and I'd not been part of the majority of the away performances but the longer that goes on in terms of not picking up a win away from home, the players rightly feel it because they've not got the confidence, the feeling of success in away games," he said. "They'll take a huge boost from that.

CALF PROBLEM: But Grant Hall is expected to be ready to play for Rotherham United on Saturday

"But we're back at home this weekend and we want to back up the Huddersfield game.

"The way we played in certain parts of (Tuesday's) first half was pleasing but still the bedrock was everything we understand we are."

The flip-side is wins over Huddersfield Town and Stoke City have drained the players, and Taylor must weigh that up on Saturday.

Rotherham have the advantage of playing on Tuesday whereas Hull won at Blackpool on Wednesday.

"As always it's about how you respond to the rigours of the game," he said. "It was a hell of an effort so physically there's a few not in the danger zone but low."

Centre-back Grant Hall should be fit despite coming off with a calf problem in Stoke.

"He looks okay," said his new manager. "He got a whack on it on Saturday in the game and played on Tuesday. Sometimes when there's a severe impact injury it can just enhance the fluid in that area so it felt a little bit tight.

"He didn't want to risk it, we didn't want to risk it. We could have probably kept him on but in terms of the pressures of the game we felt it was the sensible thing to do to introduce Woody (Richard Wood) – not a bad player to bring on!

"Hally looks like he's going to be fine going into the weekend."

Hall, Ollie Rathbone and Wes Harding are a yellow card away from suspension but Taylor says he will not ask them to rein their games in against the Tigers.

"If we were one game away from the cut-off, which I think is 19 matches (they have played 14), I'd be saying: 'Hang back a little bit and look after yourself,'" commented Taylor. "That's too far away. We have to be realistic: those players will do well to get to the mark without picking up another booking.

"The squad will be tested through injury, suspension or illness. People have to be ready to step in. Those three players have to play their own game and be as aggressive as ever.

"If you start pulling out of challenges you're either half the player or you can injure yourself. I'll tell them to be themselves."

Tolaji Bola had his first training session under Taylor on Thursday – although the weather limited what was possible and Patrick Kioso is expected to train on Friday after an ankle problem. Jamie Lindsay is also back after a facial injury.