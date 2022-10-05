Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor's verdict on an 'open and chaotic' first game in charge against Millwall

The former Exeter City chief, given a warm reception from supporters ahead of kick-off, was afforded the perfect start when Dan Barlaser netted an opener from the penalty spot on nine minutes after Lions defender Jake Cooper brought down Ben Wiles.

United were on top early on, but gradually, the Lions got back into the game and levelled just before the break thanks to a stunning strike from Zian Flemming.

The Dutch midfielder, linked with Huddersfield Town earlier this year, saw a similarly outstanding effort from distance tipped onto the bar in splendid fashion by home keeper Viktor Johansson on the restart with the Lions dominating in the second half.

Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor during the Sky Bet Championship match against Millwall at AESSEAL New York Stadium. Picture: PA.

Taylor, whose side visit Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, said: "I really enjoyed that first half-hour. Our physicality dominated that first period and gave us a platform in the game and from that point on, we were a little bit open and chaotic and lacked a bit of quality at certain times in the game.

"But I could not fault the amount of energy that the boys put out on that pitch one little bit.

"Football is all about covering the spaces and in the first half an hour, we did that really well and we were purposeful with our forward play. Maybe as the game progressed, a little bit of fatigue set in and the decision-making seemed to go a little bit and the quality was not quite there.

"That's lots to work on and lots of ways to get more positive impacts of the game. I thought certain aspects of the game can be improved straightaway, certainly our set-pieces which were hopefully unfortunately uncharacteristically poor.

"We did not have enough opportunities off the back of them. In a game which became a little bit open, I was searching for ways to tighten things up. Not in a negative or defensive way, but to just stop the ball coming through the middle of our pitch towards our backline."

On the reception which he and assistant Wayne Carlisle received, he added: "It was incredible and I can only thank the fans and I think that they have an idea of what I stand for and they saw that in the team straightaway.

"Forward-running forward play and forward moments. I think we have got to add certain layers to our team as well.

"It was important after Saturday, they felt disappointed. We could have taken the easy option tonight and sat in the stands and judge from afar.