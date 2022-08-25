Rotherham United manager Paul Warne reveals a key issue hindering transfer activity across the EFL
ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Paul Warne says that the nine-substitution rule in the Premier League is hindering transfer activity down in the EFL.
With under a week to go in the summer window, United have signed ten players. As it stands, there’s unlikely to be further business, according to Warne.
Warne, who would ideally like another forward and midfielder, said: "It is very unlikely. I have been honest from day one about what is happening and what I am close to and I am not close to anything.
"I don't foresee anyone else coming into the building, with the names currently floating around or connected.
"Whether we sign someone else and someone comes up that I wasn't aware of or suddenly becomes more available to me, fair enough. But I’m not actively speaking to an agent today or a player or trying to make something happen. There is zero going on in that sense.
"The nine subs in the Premier League have definitely made a difference. People are more reluctant to release players on loan. It is a 'knock-on' thing and I know fans will get bored of me saying this, but it is.
"I also have many clubs phoning me currently trying to get some of my players and these are very good League One clubs. They are coming after my players who are not currently in my starting 11.
"Respectively to my players, it shows there’s a dearth as I’d not expect those clubs come knocking for players that currently don't get in my team.
"I also know we are all looking for the same thing. For example, I would have said 15 or 16 clubs all probably wanted to sign Ellis Simms before he went to Sunderland. There were a lot of people linked to have because he had a good season last year and is a big, strong number nine who can move and score goals. But there's only one club who can sign him."
Warne says Dan Barlaser is likely to be fit for Saturday's home game with Birmingham, despite slight tightness in his hamstring.
He said: "Dan is a little bit tight in his hamstring and has been complaining about it for a while. But I don't think it will rule him out and everyone else is green to go.”