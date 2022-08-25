Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With under a week to go in the summer window, United have signed ten players. As it stands, there’s unlikely to be further business, according to Warne.

Warne, who would ideally like another forward and midfielder, said: "It is very unlikely. I have been honest from day one about what is happening and what I am close to and I am not close to anything.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I don't foresee anyone else coming into the building, with the names currently floating around or connected.

"Whether we sign someone else and someone comes up that I wasn't aware of or suddenly becomes more available to me, fair enough. But I’m not actively speaking to an agent today or a player or trying to make something happen. There is zero going on in that sense.

"The nine subs in the Premier League have definitely made a difference. People are more reluctant to release players on loan. It is a 'knock-on' thing and I know fans will get bored of me saying this, but it is.

"I also have many clubs phoning me currently trying to get some of my players and these are very good League One clubs. They are coming after my players who are not currently in my starting 11.

"Respectively to my players, it shows there’s a dearth as I’d not expect those clubs come knocking for players that currently don't get in my team.

Paul Warne.

"I also know we are all looking for the same thing. For example, I would have said 15 or 16 clubs all probably wanted to sign Ellis Simms before he went to Sunderland. There were a lot of people linked to have because he had a good season last year and is a big, strong number nine who can move and score goals. But there's only one club who can sign him."

Warne says Dan Barlaser is likely to be fit for Saturday's home game with Birmingham, despite slight tightness in his hamstring.