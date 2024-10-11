Sam Nombe will score for Rotherham United at Peterborough United on Saturday. So says his manager, Steve Evans.

The striker has had a difficult time since his £1m move from Exeter City two summers ago, taking time to settle into a team who were cut adrift as the worst in last season's Championship.

But he has scored crucial goals in his last two games, living up to the cliche of breaking his duck with the scruffiest goal imaginable, then seeing others follow. Evans expects that to continue at London Road. In fact, he is adamant.

"He'll score on Saturday," said the Scot.

CONFIDENCE: Rotherham United manager Steve Evans

"I told him when I brought him off the bench against Cambridge, 'You're going to get the winner.' I said to him all week he'd score against Reading, I really believed it.

"He's been razor sharp this week, he's come in with a smile."

Nombe's goal at Cambridge – his first Millers goal in League One and fifth overall, 10 games after finding the net in the League Cup – brought his club their first away win in 693 days.

His equaliser at home to Reading set them on their way to a 2-1 victory and back-to-back wins for the first time in 718 days. He would have had a second but for a terrific David Button save.

Nombe was an unused substitute for the Football League Trophy game against Newcastle United's under-21s on Tuesday, but even with Jordan Hugill (twice) and Esapa Osongo scoring in his absence, it seems unthinkable he will be left out against Peterborough.

The 25-year-old's work ethic and performances have seen him start eight out of 10 league games this season, despite competition from Hugill, Osong, club captain Jonson Clarke-Harris and Mallik Wilks.

It made his recent goals even more popular than they already would have been.

"Both my daughters are extremely happy but I think I've gone on record before saying a few years ago if they'd brought Sam home I'd have been really pleased because of the humility of the kid," said Evans. "He's a real humble kid.

"He comes in to work hard every day.

"Sam has to remember his goals will come through sheer hard work and really good pace. That's how he'll get his goals.