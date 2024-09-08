STEVE EVANS felt Rotherham were denied what he felt was “a clear and obvious penalty” in a 1-1 draw at Charlton which continued their 22-month wait for an away win.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Kelly struck the Millers’ first away goal in nine league games to put Evans’ side ahead in the 58th minute before Chuks Aneke equalised for the home side 14 minutes later.

But Evans insisted his side should have been awarded a late penalty when Joe Powell went down under a challenge by Kayne Ramsay and the Rotherham boss was booked for protesting referee Simon Mather’s decision to wave away appeals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans said: “I remember the Neil Warnock quote, ‘you don’t get penalties in London unless you’re from London’. And how that’s not a penalty is beyond me. But we didn’t get it.

PROMISING: Rotherham United's Liam Kelly (right) celebrates after scoring against Charlton Athletic at The Valley. Picture: James Mannig/PA

“It was a clear and obvious penalty, there’s no attempt to play the ball.

“So not only did the referee miss a penalty, there’s no attempt to play the ball which constitutes a red card. So it would have been a penalty and at a big time in the game.”

He added: “I didn’t say anything, I just said ‘it’s a penalty’. That was what I’ll get done for, I just raised my arms and showed a pushing reaction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And I said to the fourth official at the time ‘he’ll be disappointed when he sees it back’.”

Rotherham have won just once in the league so far this season but Evans insisted he was not happy with a point against a Charlton side who won their opening three league games.

“I don’t see it as a good point. I think we are unfortunate not to get three points,” Evans said. “It would have meant everything (to win away) because it’s a statistic no one wants to have. But let’s be honest, the team was a shambles for the last 18 months.”

Charlton manager Nathan Jones admitted his side were not at their best but is satisfied with their start to the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “There’s a tinge of disappointment. It was brutal at times in terms of the tempo to the game.

“We didn’t show enough composure in the game…but we showed good character to come back from conceding.