Rotherham United need more help, says Matt Hamshaw, as Harrogate Town point to benchmark

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 11th Aug 2025, 20:00 BST
League Cup ties can often be a good barometer of a club's strength in depth. Rotherham United's at Salford City will probably highlight how much they still have to do in the transfer market.

Matt Hamshaw has signed 10 players yet injuries to Sam Nombe, Kion Etete and Josh Benson have left him feeling exposed.

"The experiment will be the XI who are walking!" he joked.

"It's a good opportunity for players. Sometimes in these scenarios people come to the fore.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
CRY FOR HELP: Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)placeholder image
CRY FOR HELP: Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"We're not down to the absolute minimum but we're getting really near. I know I've brought the players in we have, but I don't think we've replaced in a couple of areas, now we've got these injuries.

"I'm well aware we can't spend masses of money but we probably need a bit more strength.

"We still need a centre-back, we still need a centre-forward.

"We've got Jordan (Hugill) and Ciaran McGuckin (up front). Last season when I came in we had Mallik (Wilks) and Jonno (Jonson Clarke-Harris) and Nombe and JJ (Kayode) was fit."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
POSITIVE SIGNS: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver (left, with assistant Paul Thirlwell) (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)placeholder image
POSITIVE SIGNS: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver (left, with assistant Paul Thirlwell) (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Simon Weaver has told Harrogate Town to show the intensity which put them in a winning position on Saturday, whilst learning from throwing it away.

The Sulphurites will quickly get back on the horse with a home League Cup first round tie against third-tier Lincoln City.

As disappointing as Saturday's 3-3 draw with Grimsby Town was at full-time, Weaver sees the bulk of the game as a benchmark.

“We want to give people an opportunity in cup games, but they have to match that intensity we showed in the first 75 minutes against Grimsby." he said.

“We'll learn lessons from the latter stage of the game and be better for them."

Related topics:Simon WeaverSalford CitySam NombeJonson Clarke-Harris
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice