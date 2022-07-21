DO YOU REMEMBER THE FIRST TIME? Rotherham United's David Noble celebrates scoring against Barnsley on July 22, 2012 - the first Millers goal to be scored at the New York Stadium. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Ol’ Blue Eyes’ flawless, dulcet tones to accompany that song also serve as the signature tune at Rotherham United’s AESSEAL New York Stadium, which celebrates its 10th anniversary today. A stadium which certainly never sleeps.

It’s short history is proof of that. It has been climactic; alive. Top of the heap by way of witnessing five promotions alongside three relegations and making a brand new start of it.

There’s been drama at both ends of the table. It can rarely be accused of being boring there.

Rotherham United manager Steve Evans and chairman Tony Stewart celebrate promotion to League One back in 2013. Picture: Steve Taylor/Johnston Press.

As for when it all began, you must go back to July 21, 2012, when Rotherham returned to the town after four years as tenants over the border at an athletics stadium in Sheffield.

They faced Barnsley ahead of the new season, but it was no run-of-the-mill friendly. It was the hottest ticket in town for the 6,000 lucky punters who descended on the magnificent new £20m facility.

Granted, it was not quite fully operational – there was a lack of electricity in the press box for instance with handymen still making themselves busy ahead of kick-off.

For the journalists privileged to be there, it was a minor inconvenience. Everyone present was just glad to see the Millers back where they belonged.

MAGIC MOMENT: Rotherham's Lee Frecklington celebrates scoring against Reading at The New York Stadium on April 28, 2015 - ensuring Championship survival. Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

It was also fitting that Barnsley were the visitors, with the Reds earlier providing the opposition at the club’s former Millmoor home across the dual carriageway when Millers legend Ronnie Moore officially came ‘home’ and began his first spell as manager in July 1997.

That turned out to be golden and momentous and there have also been a medley of magic moments at the Millers’ swish new abode.

Promotion in the club’s first season there in 2012-13 is as good a place to start as any.

History shows that Daniel Nardiello was the first player to score in a competitive fixture at the venue, netting after just five minutes of his debut in the Millers’ 3-0 League Two win over Burton. The striker admitted afterwards that he ‘shanked’ his penalty. No-one was complaining, least of all him.

NEW ERA: Rotherham United's players run out for the first match at the New York Stadium on July 22, 2012 - a pre-season friendly against local rivals Barnsley. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

When deciding upon the chief protagonists in the first 10 years of the NYS, the names of Lee Frecklington and Steve Evans – two leading characters in the club’s back-to-back promotions in their opening two campaigns at the stadium – will figure very prominently, alongside Paul Warne and Tony Stewart.

The ebullient Millers chairman held court on that July day a decade ago, gushingly stating: “What a comeback...We have got a new stadium and new belief and the passion we have got will go on and on.” His words were prescient.

Ask Millers fans to name the one player most intrinsically linked with the stadium, then it surely has to be Frecklington.

The midfielder’s penchant for dramatic goals, often late ones, came to precede him and he was right at the heart of many of the club’s feted moments at the NYS, certainly in its first five years.

The iconic scenes captured on camera which followed his promotion-clinching strike in front of the new Tivoli end against Aldershot which prompted a pitch invasion at the end of 12-13 are a notable starter.

Just for good measure, ‘Frecks’ netted a key goal in the club’s final home game of the following season against Preston in a tense play-off second-leg semi-final.

Special moments were shared by fans who joyously invaded the pitch at the final whistle as the Millers booked a Wembley berth. Few present will forget the post-match scenes of an ecstatic Evans dancing a jig of delight on the balcony of the main stand in a hurry.

The emotions were ones of unbridled joy borne out of relief at the dénouement of 2014-15 when a win arrived over Reading in United’s last home match.

It came as no surprise whatsoever that Frecklington got the pivotal goal as the Millers – deducted three points at the end of the previous week for fielding an ineligible player – clinched safety with a game to spare, prompting Evans to deliver on a promise and turn up at the club’s final game at Leeds in a sombrero, flip-flops and shorts.

Frecklington’s last-gasp goal against a promotion-chasing Middlesbrough in that thrilling Great Escape run at home under Neil Warnock in 2015-16 is also recalled with fondness.

In terms of meetings against other Yorkshire sides, there have been plenty more moments to savour.

A spectacular strike moments after coming off for his debut from then record signing Jonson Clarke-Harris to down Leeds in a televised game in October 2014 is prominent, alongside a 90th-minute Greg Halford penalty versus the Whites at Easter 2016.

Yet when it comes to late stunners, two injury-time goals in February 2018 which ensured that the Millers maintained their Indian sign over a Doncaster Rovers team who have still not won in Rotherham since 1985 to this day takes some beating.

The winner came from the spot in the 13th minute of stoppage-time with the last kick of the game from Joe Newell. It ensured Rovers’ hearts were broken again by their chief rivals.

As for the Millers’ first league victory in Rotherham since 1976 over the side who they love to beat more than any other in Sheffield Wednesday in October 2020? Well, that proved somewhat bittersweet. The hosts sauntered to a 3-0 win, but unfortunately no Millers fans were present in an empty NYS in a 2020-21 season when stadiums were deserted due to Covid-19.