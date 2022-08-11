Rotherham United: Paul Warne rubbishes Dan Barlaser release clause claim

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder has been the subject of three rejected bids from another EFL club, reported to be Blackpool, with the latest offer coming in over £1m.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warne insists the former Newcastle United player is happy at the Millers and that club chairman Tony Stewart is not keen on selling the player.

"There is no drama there, all good," said Warne.

"There have been no more bids and we are not encouraging bids because he is not a player we want to sell.

"Someone told me on the bus today that someone said there is a £1.5m release clause in his contract. People know more than me because that is completely not true.

"Don't believe everything you read.

GOING NOWHERE: Paul Warne insists that Dan Barlaser is happy at Rotherham United. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images.

"We have turned down the offer, the chairman doesn't want to sell and the player doesn't want to leave.

"However, with everything in football it can change in a heartbeat but as it stands nobody is leaving and we will try and improve the squad."

Barlaser played the first 45 minutes as Rotherham beat Port Vale 2-1 in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.