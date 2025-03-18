Rotherham United player ratings: A couple of sevens and fives in marks which would have been higher but for key late switch-offs against Wycombe

HERE are the Rotherham United player ratings from Tuesday evening’s League One home game against Wycombe Wanderers at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phillips: Poor moment for Wycombe’s second. 5

Rafferty: Decent enough. 6

Odoffin: Did very well against Kone apart from one key moment. And then the late chaos. 7

Rotherham United's Louie Sibley celebates opening the scoring against Wycombe with Reece James. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Jules: Made way with injury after just 17 minutes. 6

James: Diligent and got forward when he could. 6

Mpanzu: Grafted. But still clearly not at full pelt. 5

Humphreys: Started off in midfield before dropping back after Jules exited. Steady apart from Kone goal. And tough finish. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham United's Hakeem Odoffin takes on Wycombe's Josh Scowen. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Powell: Dropped back after Jules’ injury. Some good moments, involved in first goal. 7.

McWilliams: Had Millers two best first-half chances by a mile. Got in some threatening positions. 6

Wilks: Plenty of effort, but a bit loose at times. Hit post when should have scored. 6

Nombe: Trademark industry award. Even if everything didn’t come off. Involved in goal. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Substitutes: Sibley (Jules 17). Found the net to make it 1-0. 6

Clarke-Harris (McWilliams 78). Late penalty and saw an earlier goal ruled out for handball. 6

Kayode (Wilks 84). Won a penalty.