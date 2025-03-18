Rotherham United player ratings: A couple of sevens and fives in marks which would have been higher but for key late switch-offs against Wycombe
Phillips: Poor moment for Wycombe’s second. 5
Rafferty: Decent enough. 6
Odoffin: Did very well against Kone apart from one key moment. And then the late chaos. 7
Jules: Made way with injury after just 17 minutes. 6
James: Diligent and got forward when he could. 6
Mpanzu: Grafted. But still clearly not at full pelt. 5
Humphreys: Started off in midfield before dropping back after Jules exited. Steady apart from Kone goal. And tough finish. 6
Powell: Dropped back after Jules’ injury. Some good moments, involved in first goal. 7.
McWilliams: Had Millers two best first-half chances by a mile. Got in some threatening positions. 6
Wilks: Plenty of effort, but a bit loose at times. Hit post when should have scored. 6
Nombe: Trademark industry award. Even if everything didn’t come off. Involved in goal. 6
Substitutes: Sibley (Jules 17). Found the net to make it 1-0. 6
Clarke-Harris (McWilliams 78). Late penalty and saw an earlier goal ruled out for handball. 6
Kayode (Wilks 84). Won a penalty.
Not used: Dawson, Kelly, Hugill, Holmes.
