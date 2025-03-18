Rotherham United player ratings: A couple of sevens and fives in marks which would have been higher but for key late switch-offs against Wycombe

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 18th Mar 2025, 21:57 BST
HERE are the Rotherham United player ratings from Tuesday evening’s League One home game against Wycombe Wanderers at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Phillips: Poor moment for Wycombe’s second. 5

Rafferty: Decent enough. 6

Odoffin: Did very well against Kone apart from one key moment. And then the late chaos. 7

Rotherham United's Louie Sibley celebates opening the scoring against Wycombe with Reece James. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpeplaceholder image
Rotherham United's Louie Sibley celebates opening the scoring against Wycombe with Reece James. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Jules: Made way with injury after just 17 minutes. 6

James: Diligent and got forward when he could. 6

Mpanzu: Grafted. But still clearly not at full pelt. 5

Humphreys: Started off in midfield before dropping back after Jules exited. Steady apart from Kone goal. And tough finish. 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Rotherham United's Hakeem Odoffin takes on Wycombe's Josh Scowen. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpeplaceholder image
Rotherham United's Hakeem Odoffin takes on Wycombe's Josh Scowen. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Powell: Dropped back after Jules’ injury. Some good moments, involved in first goal. 7.

McWilliams: Had Millers two best first-half chances by a mile. Got in some threatening positions. 6

Wilks: Plenty of effort, but a bit loose at times. Hit post when should have scored. 6

Nombe: Trademark industry award. Even if everything didn’t come off. Involved in goal. 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Substitutes: Sibley (Jules 17). Found the net to make it 1-0. 6

Clarke-Harris (McWilliams 78). Late penalty and saw an earlier goal ruled out for handball. 6

Kayode (Wilks 84). Won a penalty.

Not used: Dawson, Kelly, Hugill, Holmes.

Related topics:WycombeLeague One

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice