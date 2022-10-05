Rotherham United player ratings: A surprise 5/10, but who stood out in Matt Taylor's first game in charge
HERE are the Rotherham United player ratings from Wednesday night’s Championship home game against Millwall at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.
Johansson: Fine finger-tip save to tip Flemming’s effort onto the bar. 6
Hall: Nice line-ball to free Wiles in lead-up to penalty. Pace of Burey was an issue periodically. 6
Wood: Back in the day job and relished the physicality, as always. One first-half mistake was not punished. 6
Harding: Had his hands full at times and had to stay alert. 6
Norton-Cuffy: Fancied it against Wallace. Had to be wary of Burey, going the other way. Fired a couple of pot-shots over. Continued his good start to his Millers career. 7
Barlaser: Saw his early penalty find the net, only just – but they all count. 6
Wiles: Won the penalty after having far too much gas for the sluggish Cooper. Blazed a second-half chance over. 7
Rathbone: Lots of battles for second balls in the middle ground, but Millwall were game and decent in midfield. 6
Bramall: A good battle between him and Millwall right-back McNamara. On the retreat as Millwall dominated. 6
Ogbene: Did not rule the roost as he has done in several home games this season. No lack of effort, just not his night. 5
Washington: Kept grafting and doing the hard yards in pursuit of a reward. Nothing dropped for him. 5
Substitutes: Eaves (Washington 58), 5; Peltier (Bramall 76) 6; Ferguson (Rathbone 76), 6; Lindsay (Norton-Cuffy 90).
Not used: Vickers, Kelly, Humphreys.