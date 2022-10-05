Johansson: Fine finger-tip save to tip Flemming’s effort onto the bar. 6

Hall: Nice line-ball to free Wiles in lead-up to penalty. Pace of Burey was an issue periodically. 6

Wood: Back in the day job and relished the physicality, as always. One first-half mistake was not punished. 6

Rotherham United's Dan Barlaser (right) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham. Picture date: Wednesday October 5, 2022.

Harding: Had his hands full at times and had to stay alert. 6

Norton-Cuffy: Fancied it against Wallace. Had to be wary of Burey, going the other way. Fired a couple of pot-shots over. Continued his good start to his Millers career. 7

Barlaser: Saw his early penalty find the net, only just – but they all count. 6

Wiles: Won the penalty after having far too much gas for the sluggish Cooper. Blazed a second-half chance over. 7

Rathbone: Lots of battles for second balls in the middle ground, but Millwall were game and decent in midfield. 6

Bramall: A good battle between him and Millwall right-back McNamara. On the retreat as Millwall dominated. 6

Ogbene: Did not rule the roost as he has done in several home games this season. No lack of effort, just not his night. 5

Washington: Kept grafting and doing the hard yards in pursuit of a reward. Nothing dropped for him. 5

Substitutes: Eaves (Washington 58), 5; Peltier (Bramall 76) 6; Ferguson (Rathbone 76), 6; Lindsay (Norton-Cuffy 90).