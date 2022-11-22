Rotherham United player ratings gallery: Ranking the best performers for the Millers in the Championship this season

Rotherham United sit 16th in the Championship table approaching the halfway stage of the season with the Millers currently in Cyprus as Matt Taylor gets more time on the training field with his side.

Taylor joined Rotherham from Exeter City in October after Paul Warne departed South Yorkshire for Derby County.

The Millers picked up four points from their final two games before the World Cup break as they beat Sheffield United at Bramall Lane before earning a draw against Luton Town.

They will take part in a handful of friendly games before their return to action against Bristol City on December 10.

“We have come away to Cyprus for some warm-weather training. We are looking forward to a good week of work,” said Taylor.

With the Millers taking a break from league action, we have looked at how every Rotherham player has performed in the Championship so far this season, using WhoScored ratings.

Only players who have played more than 400 minutes have been included. Take a look...

Viktor Johansson - 7.1 The Rotherham United goalkeeper has made 87 saves in the Championship this season - and has the best save percentage in the division as 78.8 per cent of shots on target against the Millers have been kept out.

Dan Barlaser - 7 The midfielder has two goals and six assists for Rotherham this term.

Chiedozie Ogbene - 6.9 The Ireland international has five goals in the Championship this campaign.

Cameron Humphreys - 6.8 The defender has averaged 1.6 tackles and 3.5 clearances per appearance.