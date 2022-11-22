Rotherham United player ratings gallery: Ranking the best performers for the Millers in the Championship this season
Rotherham United sit 16th in the Championship table approaching the halfway stage of the season with the Millers currently in Cyprus as Matt Taylor gets more time on the training field with his side.
Taylor joined Rotherham from Exeter City in October after Paul Warne departed South Yorkshire for Derby County.
The Millers picked up four points from their final two games before the World Cup break as they beat Sheffield United at Bramall Lane before earning a draw against Luton Town.
They will take part in a handful of friendly games before their return to action against Bristol City on December 10.
“We have come away to Cyprus for some warm-weather training. We are looking forward to a good week of work,” said Taylor.
With the Millers taking a break from league action, we have looked at how every Rotherham player has performed in the Championship so far this season, using WhoScored ratings.
Only players who have played more than 400 minutes have been included. Take a look...