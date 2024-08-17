Rotherham United endured a frustrating afternoon as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Bristol Rovers.

Steve Evans’ side squandered chance after chance, wasting an opportunity to pick up their first league win of the campaign. Below are The Yorkshire Post’s player ratings from the New York Stadium.

Dillon Phillips - Once again given the nod over summer signing Cameron Dawson and was solid enough. Not particularly clean with his distribution but held down the fort. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex MacDonald - Overzealous at times and perhaps needed to contribute more offensively. Did not look particularly comfortable at right-back. 5

Sam Nombe worked tirelessly to no avail for Rotherham United. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Cameron Humphreys - An assured display from the defender to help the Millers keep a clean sheet. 6

Jamie McCart - Kept busy by Bristol Rovers’ lively attacking contingent. A bit of rust on show but did enough. 5

Reece James - Forward-thinking and caused problems with his deliveries. Defensively dogged. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christ Tiehi - Not known for his potency in front of goal but regularly found himself in dangerous areas. Could not find the finishing touch. 5

Liam Kelly - Anchored the midfield well and looked comfortable in possession. 7

Hakeem Odoffin - Faded in and out of the game, looked lost at times but his work ethic could not be questioned. 5

Joe Powell - The most creative of Rotherham’s starting midfielders. His bursts forward were welcome sights when the Millers stagnated. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Nombe - Pinned defenders and worked the channels all afternoon, but it was not his day in front of goal. 7

Jonson Clarke-Harris - Little service from a functional midfield, so had to go looking more than he perhaps would have liked. Battled. 5

Substitutes

Shaun McWilliams - Added legs in the dying embers. 6

Mallik Wilks - Struggled to get involved in his maiden Millers appearance. 5

Jordan Hugill - Came close with a late volley, looked to occupy the Bristol Rovers backline. 6