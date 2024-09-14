Rotherham United endured a frustrating afternoon as they drew 2-2 with Burton Albion.

Here are The Yorkshire Post’s player ratings from the New York Stadium.

Dillon Phillips - Hindsight is a wonderful thing but on first viewing, it looked as if he could have done better for Burton’s opener. 5

Joe Rafferty - A fairly steady outing on a difficult afternoon for Rotherham’s defence. 6

Cameron Humphreys - Opened his account for the Millers and won a lot of battles, but Rotherham’s defence did look vulnerable to Burton’s more direct advances. 7

Jamie McCart - His distribution was tidy but like Humphreys, perhaps needs to shoulder some of the blame for the ease in which the backline was circumvented. 6

Reece James - Won plenty of battles and lost a few too. Worked hard to give the side width amid an absence of out-and-out wingers. 6

Christ Tiehi - Did a decent enough job deputising for Liam Kelly. Nothing glamorous but put the yards in. 6

Hakeem Odoffin - Tenacious display from the midfielder, who did his offensive and defensive work with equal levels of enthusiasm. 7

Jonson Clarke-Harris was among Rotherham United's stronger performers. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Joe Powell - Always wants to move the ball forward. Did not always come off for him but he reaped the rewards for his positive outlook when it did. Provided the assist for the opener, but defended poorly as Burton notched their second. 6

Mallik Wilks - Like Powell, always wants to make things happen. Toyed with Burton’s defenders at times, but could not take his chances. Faded as the game progressed. 7

Sam Nombe - Buzzed around and worked hard but just could not ball in the back of the net. Rotherham’s attack did look less threatening after he was substituted. 6

Jonson Clarke-Harris - A battering ram down the middle and a great foil for those around him, although he took a fair few kickings for it. Put the Millers back on level terms with his first goal from open play since his return to the club. 7

Substitutes

Alex MacDonald - Never really settled into the game after stepping off the bench. 5

Jordan Hugill - Tried in vain to breathe life into Rotherham’s fading attack. 6