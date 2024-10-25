Rotherham United recall striker from loan spell at National League side
Since joining in September the 20-year-old made seven appearances in all competitions for the Conference side, scoring three goals including the only goal in a league game against Dagenham and Redbridge.
The Millers recently lost captain Jonson Clarke-Harris to a hamstring injury suffered scoring at Peterborough United. On Thursday manager Steve Evans reported the centre-forward was making good progress after his injury, but he is not expected to be available until after November's international break, which Rotherham are expecting hosts Bolton Wanderers to postpone because of international call-ups.
“At present, our available player numbers are very low and young Ciaran has been outstanding at Yeovil,” said Evans.
“It will be good to see the kid with us as we move forwards.”
On Clarke-Harris, he said: “He's already outside again. He's up to about 60 per cent today (Thursday) and that's great news. He's way ahead of schedule.
“We're certainly talking straight after the international break for Jonson if he carries on at this speed.”
