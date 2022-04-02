The Millers are now level on points with the Latics with Wigan having played a game fewer. More significantly, MK Dons recorded a 2-0 win over Shrewsbury Town to cut the gap on the top two to one point.

Rotherham are not in League One action this weekend, as they take on Sutton United in the Papa John's Trophy final at Wembley on Sunday. They could restore a four-point cushion to MK Dons if they win their game in hand.

At the DW Stadium, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson headed an 83rd-minute equaliser to hand Bolton a point against promotion-chasers Wigan.

HELD: Bolton Wanderers did Rotherham a favour on Saturday as they drew 1-1 at second-placed Wigan. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

The home side had been utterly dominant in the opening half, with James McClean putting them ahead inside seven minutes.

But Will Keane – who had already seen a goal disallowed – Callum Lang and McClean were unable to make the most of further chances to score. With Wigan failing to put the game beyond Bolton, the visitors were getting more and more encouragement to push forward in search of an equaliser.

And with eight minutes remaining, substitute Bodvarsson nodded home past ex-Wanderers goalkeeper Ben Amos from close range for a share of the spoils.