Rotherham United return for club legend
The centre-back left the New York Stadium two years ago to join League Two Doncaster Rovers.
But he reluctantly retired from playing at the end of a season dogged by ankle trouble.
His former Sheffield Wednesday team-mate Hamshaw, who was on the MIllers' coaching staff when Wood was the captain, has wasted no time in bringing the 39-year-old in as a coach.
Coaching has long been an ambition of Wood's, who will be at St George's Park studying for his A licence diploma this summer.
“I already know this is going to be a hugely popular appointment with the fans and so it should be, but, by the way, that isn’t the reason we have handed Woody this contract," said Hamshaw.
“Woody will be the exact same type of coach that he was as a player – fully-committed and always wanting to be the best version of himself. We need that and that’s exactly why he’s here.
“He’s always maintained that he wanted to keep playing for as long as he could, and he did, but he’s a clever bloke and someone who has always had an eye on the future.
"He’s been doing his coaching badges and getting experience and I know that he will be massively respected by the lads.
“Importantly, he knows what it is to represent Rotherham United and the standards that we expect. For such a long time, he was the conduit between the dressing room and the manager’s office and I want him to maintain that link between players and staff, while driving the culture at the same time."