Rotherham United return for club legend

Rotherham United legend Richard Wood has returned to the club after two years away to be part of manager Matt Hamshaw's coaching staff.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But he reluctantly retired from playing at the end of a season dogged by ankle trouble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His former Sheffield Wednesday team-mate Hamshaw, who was on the MIllers' coaching staff when Wood was the captain, has wasted no time in bringing the 39-year-old in as a coach.

Coaching has long been an ambition of Wood's, who will be at St George's Park studying for his A licence diploma this summer.

“I already know this is going to be a hugely popular appointment with the fans and so it should be, but, by the way, that isn’t the reason we have handed Woody this contract," said Hamshaw.

“Woody will be the exact same type of coach that he was as a player – fully-committed and always wanting to be the best version of himself. We need that and that’s exactly why he’s here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s always maintained that he wanted to keep playing for as long as he could, and he did, but he’s a clever bloke and someone who has always had an eye on the future.

RETURNING HERO: Richard Wood (left) with manager Matt Hamshaw (Image courtesy of Rotherham United)

"He’s been doing his coaching badges and getting experience and I know that he will be massively respected by the lads.