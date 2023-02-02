Rotherham United rocked as one of their January Transfer Window signings is ruled out for the season

Rotherham United had a strong January transfer window, bringing in seven new players and holding onto the majority of their assets, except for Dan Barlaser.

But before the window closed on Tuesday night, Rotherham were rocked by an injury to one of their new men.

Experienced defender Sean Morrison, 32, who joined the club on a short-term deal until the end of the season, has been ruled out for the length of that contract just two games into his Rotherham United career.

Rotherham manager Matt Taylor confirmed the injury when speaking at his midweek press conference looking ahead to the South Yorkshire derby with Sheffield United on Saturday.

Sean Morrison has been ruled out for the season just two games into his Rotherham United career. (Picture: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

"He’s going for surgery on Saturday, he’s got a severe tear to his quad and he’ll go under knife, the outcome being he’ll be out for the rest of the season,” said Taylor.

"First thoughts are for the player on the back of the 18 months he had out of the game with a cruciate injury.

"We expected some sort of kickback in terms of his body resisting playing and training again, he’d got through those two games fantastically well, so to do it in the manner he did, striking the ball with his left foot in training – certainly luck wasn’t on our side.

"So it’s a real shame. The only blessing really was that it was done while the window was open. If it had have been today we’d have been in a lot worse position than we are now.

"Our thoughts are with Sean in terms of his mentality towards what’s needed next and it’s another long road to recovery for himself. We’ll support him through that any way we can.”

The injury coming just days before the closing of the transfer window enabled Taylor and the club’s head of recruitment Rob Scott to react quickly and bring in Sunderland’s Australian defender Bailey Wright on loan.

"Bailey came in on the back of the injury – we felt we needed to move in the transfer market,” said Taylor.

"He’s not a like-for-like replacement by any means but positionally he’s very similar, character-wise he’s very similar, someone with experience.