Rotherham United secure services of Cafu on one-year deal following expiry of his contract at Premier League side Nottingham Forest

Rotherham United have signed experienced midfielder Cafu on a one-year deal.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 8th Jul 2023, 10:05 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2023, 10:05 BST

The 30-year-old was released by Nottingham Forest following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign, after almost three full seasons with the club. He helped Forest clinch promotion to the Premier League last year but made just one appearance in the top flight.

He is Rotherham’s third new addition of the summer, following goalkeeper Dillon Phillips and defender Grant Hall in signing on the dotted line at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

A section of the club statement confirming his arrival read: “Rotherham United are delighted to confirm the capture of midfielder Cafu, who arrives at AESSEAL New York Stadium on a one year deal, following the expiration of his contract at Premier League side Nottingham Forest. The move is subject to ratification from the FA and EFL.

The 30-year-old was released by Nottingham Forest following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

“The defensive midfielder arrives in South Yorkshire as Matt Taylor’s third summer signing, as the Millers continue to strengthen ahead of the upcoming 2023/24 Sky Bet Championship campaign.”

