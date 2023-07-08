The 30-year-old was released by Nottingham Forest following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign, after almost three full seasons with the club. He helped Forest clinch promotion to the Premier League last year but made just one appearance in the top flight.

He is Rotherham’s third new addition of the summer, following goalkeeper Dillon Phillips and defender Grant Hall in signing on the dotted line at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

A section of the club statement confirming his arrival read: “Rotherham United are delighted to confirm the capture of midfielder Cafu, who arrives at AESSEAL New York Stadium on a one year deal, following the expiration of his contract at Premier League side Nottingham Forest. The move is subject to ratification from the FA and EFL.

The 30-year-old was released by Nottingham Forest following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images