Brooke Norton-Cuffy, a substitute as England won the European Under-19 Championship this summer, has joined on a season-long loan from Arsenal. Last season Rotherham borrowed wing-back Jordi Osei-Tutu from the Gunners, and Cohen Bramall and Tolaji Bola both came through there too.

The right-sider played his first senior football on loan at Lincoln City last season, making 13 League One starts and scoring once.

“When he played against us he was a real handful,” said Warne.

IN THE FRAME: Arnsela wing-back loanee Brooke Norton-Cuffy could start for Rotherham United against Morecambe tonight Picture: David Price/Getty Images

“Rich (Barker, Warne’s assistant) brought him into us and said, ‘He’s right up our street,’ and he was. He wants to go past people and play on the front foot and he’s a really good kid.

“With the unfortunate injury to Peter (Kioso) who’ll be missing for two to three months it was a really easy signing for us.

“He’s a really forward-thinking wing-back, only 18. I don’t want people thinking he’s come here from Arsenal and he’s going to have everything locked down – no one does, especially an 18-year-old.

“I just think it’s a good addition to our squad. I look forward to watching him play.”

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA

Lee Peltier was pressed into action at right wing-back at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

“Pelts can play left-sided centre-half, in the middle, right-sided centre-half and both wing-backs,” said Warne.

“However at his age (35) he’s not the most aggressive wing-back, I can’t see him going box to box.

“We can’t ask Wes (Harding) to play every game at wing-back – he’s a centre-half as well.”

Warne has no new injuries to contend with ahead of tonight’s game and feels he has been able to use the five substitute rule to keep some of his key players relatively fresh in early season

But he is expected to make changes tonight.

Last six games: Rotherham United DDWWDW; Morecambe DLDDLD

Referee: P Wright (Merseyside)