Rotherham United and Preston North End are punching above their weight this season.

Ryan Lowe's Preston have been a revelation in the early part of this Championship, the only unbeaten team in a division which has the riches – playing as well as financial – of Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton, not to mention Norwich City, Watford or Sunderland.

They sat top until bumping into Rotherham on Saturday.

The Millers were just above the relegation zone but even after twice breaking their record transfer fee this summer, they are relative paupers. Every season they stay above water in the second tier is one to make you glad there is a bit more to football than bank balances.

On Saturday all the trademarks were there – the work ethic, the fitness, the refusal to back down, the chip on the shoulder about how "clubs like Rotherham" are treated motivating a team and its fanbase after two demoralising away results.

"When I was with Villa teams came here thinking they were going to get points (but) every team has a difficult time," said Andre Green. "Now I'm a part of it I see what the gaffer wants, how hard we have to work and the details in his work.

"We have to have a different mentality to other clubs. We're a tight-knit group who stay together."

But neither Rotherham nor Preston will get where they want to be on those qualities alone.

TUSSLE: Rotherham United's Sam Clucas competes for the ball with Preston North End's Liam Lindsay

"We've got a very good squad as well," stressed Green. "When it all clicks and we get our away form better we feel we'll stay in the division."

Graft and togetherness can beat superior teams but magic at one end or the other can pinch results against those who outplay you too.

Saturday's magic moments came from Rotherham players. That, a bit of luck and a tactical switch at the interval allowed them to match a visiting team who outperformed them on every vital statistic except the most vital of all, the 1-1 scoreline.

Despite dropping into the relegation zone thanks to a Middlesbrough win and a Sheffield Wednesday defeat, this was a good day for Millers.

GOOD LUCK: But Rotherham United's "man mountain" Tyler Blackett (right) had earnt it against Preston North End

There was magic in the boots of Jordan Hugill, and the gloves of Viktor Johasson.

Excellent goalkeeping is par for the Johansson course. He was well protected for most of the match but when Milutin Osmajic won a header on the half-hour nifty footwork allowed a great save. After 74 minutes he did well to deny Ryan Ledson from range, and brilliantly to block Osmajic on the rebound.

Hugill broke off from an afternoon-long scrap for a moment of brilliance.

The Teessider left Preston for Premier League West Ham United the transfer window before Jordan Storey joined and if Saturday was anything to go by, just as well.

MIDDLE MAN: Rotherham United's Christ Tiehi (left) and Preston North End's Mads Frokjaer battle for the ball

In the 62nd minute Storey pulled Hugill's shirt so far off his back the linesman could see almost all of it yet gave a foul against the striker. A childish response to Hugill offering his hand at full-time saw him held back from offering his fist instead.

Hugill channeled his frustration more constructively, stealing the ball off two defenders at the touchline and smashing a brilliant goal.

"You wouldn't expect it from him," said Taylor of the finish.

When Liam Lindsay headed an equaliser seconds before first-half stoppage time – Ledson blocking Johansson off at the corner to Taylor's fury – it looked as though Rotherham may have scored too early.

A twang of Cameron Humphreys’ hamstring in the half’s last second was crucial as Taylor used it to match Preston's 3-4-2-1.

"Not really did I envisage having Cohen Bramall and Dexter Lembikisa as the outside centre-halves at any stage this season, but actually their legs got us out of trouble every now and then," he said.

"I knew Sam Clucas would have to come off in the second half and we expected to go to a back three/back five at some stage so let's do it then."

The five generally kept Preston at arm's length with a few notable exceptions. One was Johansson's double-save, another a stroke of luck for Taylor’s "man mountain" defender.

Tyler Blackett headed off the line from Lindsay at 1-0 and made a brilliant tackle on Alan Browne needing confidence in his technique having just been booked for leaving a bit on the midfielder. When Brad Potts crossed late on, he deserved his interception hitting the post.

Rotherham need to work like crazy to fight the odds, but you need a bit of skill too. And the odd moment of luck never goes amiss.

Rotherham United: Johansson; Lembikisa, Humphreys (Revan 46), Blackett, Bramall; Clucas (Nombe 73), Tiehi, Rathbone; Green, Hugill (Kelly 90), Onyedinma. Unused substitutes: Eaves, Phillips, Appiah, McGuckin.

Preston North End: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes; Potts, McCann (Whiteman 70), Ledson, Brady (Millar 70); Holmes (Frokjaer 70), Browne; Osmajic. Unused substitutes: Cunningham, Bauer, Stewart, Woodburn, Cornell, Whatmough.