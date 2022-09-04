Rotherham United show they are match for anyone in Championship in draw with Watford

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These two clubs were two divisions apart last season but the Millers more than acquitted themselves as they bounced back from their first defeat of the season at Sunderland last Wednesday night to record their fourth draw in seven games.

Veteran Millers skipper Richard Wood, who scored twice in the win over Birmingham seven days earlier, was again on hand to head past Daniel Bachmann early on as he got on the end of Wes Harding’s cross.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cohen Bramall and Conor Washington both came close with efforts from the edge of the box.

Rotherham United's Richard Wood (centre) celebrates scoring the Millers' opener against Watford (Picture: PA)

Watford clicked into gear in the 33rd minute and levelled with Bayo volleying home emphatically at the back post from Ken Sema’s cross.

The momentum of the game continued to switch between both sides in the second period, with Rotherham coming close early on through Lee Peltier and then Watford hitting the post when Bayo flicked on Joao Pedro’s cross.

A succession of set-pieces were won by the visitors but not converted and Rotherham saw out a nervy injury-time period to claim a valuable point.

Rotherham manager Paul Warne said: “I am really pleased.

Rotherham United's Wes Harding (left) and Watford's Joao Pedro battle for the ball (Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire)

“I thought first half we were excellent and put a very good team under pressure. I said after 20 minutes that we needed to make hay while the sun shined and get a second goal because no game you’re in the ascendancy for 90 minutes.

“We gave the ball away and got punished. We staggered into half-time.

“The lads defended gallantly and on another day we could have lost.

“I don’t want to lose back-to-back games. So to pick up a point is nice and it gives the lads confidence that we can compete.”

Rotherham: Johansson, Harding (McCart 90), Wood, Peltier, Barlaser (High 62), Norton-Cuffy, Rathbone (Ferguson 90), Wiles (Lindsay 80), Bramall, Ogbene, Washington (Eaves 63). Unused substitutes: Kelly, Vickers.

Watford: Bachmann, Cathcart, Kabasele, Hause, Kamara (Mario 63), Kayembe, Asprilla (Davis 68), Choudhury, Sema (Hungbo 90), Joao Pedro, Bayo. Unused substitutes: Troost-Ekong, Gosling, Hamer, Sierralta.