Rotherham United star asset Viktor Johansson closing in on seven-figure move to Championship side Stoke City
The Swedish international has a £1m relegation clause in his contract which runs until the summer of 2025 and Stoke are said to have triggered it.
The 25-year-old was heavily linked with a switch to Sheffield United in the winter window and was known to have a number of admirers at Championship level, with the Potters – consistently tipped to move for the player – having won the race for his services.
Speaking last month, Millers manager Steve Evans revealed that the club’s star asset - widely acknowledged as one of the best goalkeepers in the Championship - had a ‘huge amount of interest’ from rival clubs.
Evans said: "Listen, I think it’s well recognised throughout football and I know Viktor’s representatives have not been short in putting it in the media that there are clauses for Viktor to go onto new pastures.
"He’s got a huge amount of interest in him, absolutely and I am not surprised.
"Everything he does; his professionalism, his hands and his saves.
"I have watched Viktor against my teams and when I have been sat in the stands and Viktor will have considerable interest around him..."
