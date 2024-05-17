Rotherham United keeper Viktor Johansson during the Sky Bet Championship match at Preston North End in March. He is expected to complete a move to Stoke City shortly. Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images.

ROTHERHAM UNITED goalkeeper Viktor Johansson is reportedly close to completing a seven-figure move to Stoke City - and will undergo a medical on Friday.

The Swedish international has a £1m relegation clause in his contract which runs until the summer of 2025 and Stoke are said to have triggered it.

The 25-year-old was heavily linked with a switch to Sheffield United in the winter window and was known to have a number of admirers at Championship level, with the Potters – consistently tipped to move for the player – having won the race for his services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking last month, Millers manager Steve Evans revealed that the club’s star asset - widely acknowledged as one of the best goalkeepers in the Championship - had a ‘huge amount of interest’ from rival clubs.

Evans said: "Listen, I think it’s well recognised throughout football and I know Viktor’s representatives have not been short in putting it in the media that there are clauses for Viktor to go onto new pastures.

"He’s got a huge amount of interest in him, absolutely and I am not surprised.

"Everything he does; his professionalism, his hands and his saves.