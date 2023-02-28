Chiedozie Ogbene insists all his of energy is focused on maintaining Rotherham United’s Championship status after ending his 10-game goal drought in Monday’s 1-1 draw at Swansea City.

The Millers moved six points clear of the bottom three with the point in Wales, backing up a fine win over Sunderland during midweek.

Ogbene admits speculation over his future in January has had an impact on his performances, with the Ireland international out of contract this summer.

However, he revealed a conversation with Millers boss Matt Taylor settled his nerves as he aims to play his part in Rotherham’s survival battle.

Rotherham United's Chiedozie Ogbene scores their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea. Picture: Nich Potts/PA

“Playing for this club means a lot to me,” said Ogbene.

"The gaffer sat me down and said maybe I was trying too hard. That was special for me, just to calm my nerves.

"I really want to do well for this team and for this club. Sometimes when you try too hard you do too much damage. Before the game I was encouraged to play calm and play free and take things one step at a time. It helped me massively.

"We are all human beings and no matter how many games you play you can tense up and make mistakes. I am happy to have so much support around me.”

When asked if transfer speculation impacted him, he admitted: "I’d like to say it didn’t but I am a human being, I am sure it did.

"Sometimes when you are not playing well you start to question yourself and the uncertainty of your future can play on your mind, without you wanting it to.

"I am so happy to have the support of my family, friends and the coaches. It is massive when the coaches give you that confidence, it does make a difference on the pitch.”

Rotherham host QPR on Saturday, aiming to climb further away from the relegation zone.

Ogbene continued: "I am hoping my performances show I want to be here and that I care about the club. Hopefully I can build from here and get momentum for the next game and pick up points. It is a crucial time of the season.