Rotherham United succeed in signing former West Ham United and Barnsley man from Watford

Rotherham United have completed the signing of Domingos Quina from Watford with just over an hour remaining on deadline day.

The 23-year-old joined Elche CF on a season-long loan in August but that has been cut short to allow him to join the Millers on loan until the end of the season. He started just three games for Elche, making 11 appearances in total for the Spanish club.

He is Matt Taylor’s seventh and final arrival of the January window, after Australian defender Bailey Wright joined on loan from Sunderland earlier on deadline day.

Quina is from Guinea-Bissau in West Africa and joined Watford from West Ham in 2018 after spending his youth career in the ranks at Benfica, Chelsea and then the Hammers. He joined Barnsley on loan in February 1, 2022 and went on to make 16 appearances, scoring twice, before his loan was cancelled at the end of April after the Tykes were relegated from the Championship.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 17: Pablo Paez Gavira 'Gavi' of FC Barcelona duels for the ball with Domingos Quina of Elche CF during the LaLiga Santander match between FC Barcelona and Elche CF at Spotify Camp Nou on September 17, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Quina has made just under 40 appearances for Watford but has had four loan spells since arriving at Vicarage Road. He was not included in Elche’s squad for their latest La Liga outing last weekend and the Millers have acted to bolster their midfield options as they look to avoid relegation.