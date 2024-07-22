Rotherham United summer signings closing in on first appearances after injury

Jonson Clarke-Harris and Shaun McWilliams could finally pull on Rotherham United shirts at Alfreton Town on Tuesday after injuries have disrupted their pre-seasons.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers have got a lot of business done early ahead of their return to League One, allowing manager Steve Evans to start gelling his players together whilst rival squads are still being assembled.

When forward Esapa Osong joined on loan from Nottingham Forest on Thursday, he was the Millers’ 12th signing of a hectic window which has built optimism and momentum after a demoralising 2023-24 which ended in relegation from the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But striker Clarke-Harris, who has returned to the club after being released by Peterborough United, and McWilliams, a free transfer signing from Northampton Town, have had to bide their time.

IN THE FRAME: Shaun McWilliams (left) - a summer signing from Northampton Town - is close to seeing action with Rotherham. Picture: George Tewkesbury/PA

Both were due to train on Monday, giving manager Evans has a decision to make on whether they should return for the friendly away to Conference North side Alfreton, or for Saturday's visit of Championship Sheffield United, which will see the Millers’ pre-season preparations move up a notch.

With Evans keen to have competition for places in all positions, neither will want to miss the August 10 league opener at Exeter City.

"It's possible they will play (on Tuesday),” said Evans.

“My view is that we sit down with Chris (Royston), the head of medical, after that and we say: ‘Is it right that they train again or is it right that they have so many minutes off the bench?’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ROTHERHAM RETURN: Striker Jonson Clarke-Harris has signed up for a second spell at the New York Stadium

“I'll make the final call but you don't employ experts in departments and then make decisions over them.”

Clarke-Harris had been hoping to feature against Spalding on Friday, having taken part in the full training session the squad was put through earlier that day.

“He was annoying me, I had to tell him to go away,” said Evans. “He's a big lad, I don't want to tell him too many times!

“With him and Shaun, the medical staff are saying we're almost there. The fans will see both soon.”