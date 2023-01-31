Rotherham United want to sign Watford midfielder Domingos Quina but could face a race against the clock with the player currently on loan at La Liga side Elche CF.

Pete O’Rourke reports on Football Insider that the Millers are in talks with their Championship rivals over the midfielder, who is currently on a season-long loan in Spain. He has started just three games for Elche, making 11 appearances in total but Watford do have the option to end his loan early.

The 23-year-old from Guinea-Bissau in West Africa joined Watford from West Ham in 2018 after spending his youth career in the ranks at Benfica, Chelsea and then the Hammers.

He joined Barnsley on loan on February 1, 2022 and went on to make 16 appearances, scoring twice, before his loan was cancelled at the end of April after the Tykes were relegated from the Championship.

ELCHE, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 11: Iker Muniain of Athletic Club battles for possession with Domingos Quina of Elche CF during the LaLiga Santander match between Elche CF and Athletic Club at Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero on September 11, 2022 in Elche, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Quina has made just under 40 appearances for Watford but has had four loan spells since arriving at Vicarage Road. He was not included in Elche’s squad for their latest La Liga outing last weekend.

Rotherham sit five points clear of the relegation places in the Championship but have lost key midfielder Dan Barlaser, who has joined play-off chasing Middlesbrough after rejecting a new contract in South Yorkshire.

