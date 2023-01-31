Pete O’Rourke reports on Football Insider that the Millers are in talks with their Championship rivals over the midfielder, who is currently on a season-long loan in Spain. He has started just three games for Elche, making 11 appearances in total but Watford do have the option to end his loan early.
The 23-year-old from Guinea-Bissau in West Africa joined Watford from West Ham in 2018 after spending his youth career in the ranks at Benfica, Chelsea and then the Hammers.
He joined Barnsley on loan on February 1, 2022 and went on to make 16 appearances, scoring twice, before his loan was cancelled at the end of April after the Tykes were relegated from the Championship.
Quina has made just under 40 appearances for Watford but has had four loan spells since arriving at Vicarage Road. He was not included in Elche’s squad for their latest La Liga outing last weekend.
Rotherham sit five points clear of the relegation places in the Championship but have lost key midfielder Dan Barlaser, who has joined play-off chasing Middlesbrough after rejecting a new contract in South Yorkshire.
The Millers opted to cash in on the midfielder rather than losing him on a free transfer at the end of the season. Quina has been used as a central and a left midfielder by Elche this term, offering versatility to Rotherham boss Matt Taylor if a deal is completed.