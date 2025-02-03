Rotherham United transfer latest: Millers delight as 'number one target' and ex-Premier League midfielder joins
Mpanzu featured 27 times in the Premier League for the Hatters last term, and has made over 400 appearances for the Bedfordshire club in total.
The midfielder made football history in 2023 when he became the first player to represent one club in the top five divisions of English football, when he made his top flight on the opening day of the 2023/24 season.
The 30-year-old has tasted promotion with the Hatters four times and has made 10 appearances in the Championship this term.
Evans said: "From the very start of the window Pelly was our number one target and I’m absolutely delighted that our patience has been rewarded.
"I’ve always said that we want to bring the right people to Rotherham United and Pelly is certainly someone who encapsulates what we’re all about.
"As ever, I would like to say a huge thank you to the chairman Tony Stewart for his incredible support in making the deal happen, as well as Rob Scott and the board who have worked right to the wire to get this over the line for us.”